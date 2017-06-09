Facebook posts offer free meals during summer

In an apartment complex in Greene County, Tennessee, children wait excitedly for the arrival of the Lunch Express bus.

Operation Food Search helps to fill that gap.

“Some of the things we have are sloppy joes, spaghetti, fresh fruits and vegetables”, said Edwards. They’re a reality Glover deals with often. The regional food bank will serve about 25,000 meals this summer. “The need is definitely there”. The meals provided through the Summer Food Service Program act as a magnet to draw children to these activities. Qualifying as an open lunch site allows the district to serve free lunches to any children ages 1-18 with the cost of the lunches fully reimbursed to the district.

The summer feeding programs in the Morgan, Lawrence and Limestone counties are reaching hundreds of children.

The Summer Food Service Program is funded federally by the United States Department of Agriculture, administered by the Office of Public Instruction in each state and sponsored locally by non-profit organizations and schools. Edwards says meals include numerous same things that are served during the school year. One in four kids in the St. Louis area go to bed hungry.

It is recommended that families contact the sites to find out when the serving times are.

Walker said research consistently shows school meal programs play an important role in reducing that insecurity. Although the USDA offers the Summer Food Service Program and the Seamless Summer Option, less than 20 percent of the students who use the National School Lunch program during the school year take advantage of its summer equivalent.

The meals are provided on weekdays through July 31 at locations such as churches, YMCAs, community centers, camps and Boys and Girls Clubs. “This is a great program for not only the children participating, for their parents as well”.

“While most children enjoy summer break, many children in Oklahoma are going home to empty cupboards”, said Katie Fitzgerald, chief executive officer of the Regional Food Bank.

Additionally, the school will offer a bus route for the lunch service only.

In Stevensville, the St. Mary’s Mission Parish is hosting the Summer Food Program.

“We are doing breakfast later because in the summer time some kids don’t wake up until later”, Thomas said. Partnering agencies receive federal funding to purchase and prepare meals, based on guidelines set by the USDA.

Lowndes County schools are not participating in the Summer Food Service Program, as majority of its students are not eligible for free or reduced-price breakfast and lunch.

The Pennsauken-based food bank will operate 168 locations in South Jersey, including 27 in Burlington County, where children can get free breakfasts, lunches, dinners and snacks through September 1.

Good nutrition shouldn’t end just because school is out and the Lima City Schools is working to make sure it doesn’t.

Christina Meanyhan, a mother of six, lives in the same apartment complex as Christy Lunday.

On average, families spend an additional $300 each month on food during the summer.

All six of her children are eligible for the Lunch Express. The Bank kicked off its donation activities during the first week of May in honor of Fifth Third Day, or 5/3 on the calendar.