Facing Nadal? Toughest match to imagine, says Thiem

“But I made adjustments and got myself back into it”.

“I didn’t play a different game style”. So I guess you’ve got to go through it, try to learn your lessons and figure out the way, how to get out of it stronger.

“I have never had any issues with him before”, Murray said. So I think he is getting more out of his game than most players. It’s unfortunate to finish Roland Garros the way I have today.

It’s a case of parallel storylines and formlines in the first semi-final at the French Open, as Andy Murray looks to make his second final in a row against former champion Stan Wawrinka.

Murray will meet 2015 champion Stan Wawrinka for a spot in Sunday’s final.

Murray dropped the opening game of the fourth set on his serve and then swept Nishikori aside, beating the Japanese player for the ninth time in 11 career meetings.

Both held serve after that to take the set to a tense tie-break which Thiem won 7-5, Djokovic committing an unforced error on the second set-point.

Andy Murray head beaten Stan Wawrinka in the French Open semifinal previous year.

8 Kei Nishikori 2-6, 6-1, 7-6 (0), 6-1 on Wednesday, while No. 3 Wawrinka won 6-3, 6-3, 6-1 against No. 7 Marin Cilic.

The victory counted as one of the best wins of the Romanian’s career, three months after her Australian coach Darren Cahill temporarily dropped her due to her ‘negative attitude’.

They face Germany’s Anna-Lena Groenefeld and Colombia’s Robert Farah, who beat Australia’s Casey Dellacqua and Rajeev Ram of the United States 6-7 (5), 6-3, 10-5 in the other semi-final. Along the way she saved a match point.

In the women’s field, due to an early exit from world No. 1 Angelique Kerber, Halep and the second-seeded Karolina Pliskova were involved in a tense battle for the top position on WTA rankings.

Murray said: “When we played a year ago, it was a similar situation coming in”.

Double French Open champion Jim Courier, commentating on the match, said the Serb had shown “no fight”.

She only needed one, winning with a crosscourt forehand victor.

He trails Murray 10-7 overall but has a full tank of gas.

Defeat also meant that just 12 months after holding all four Grand Slam titles, the 30-year-old was left fighting to prove he is still a relevant force in the sport.

“He’s obviously played extremely well the last few years at the French, and he’s confident”. Third-seeded Simona Halep is playing No. 5 Elina Svitolina on Court Suzanne Lenglen.

Patrick Mouratoglou has compared Rafael Nadal to a runaway train and thinks it may be an “impossible mission” to stop the legendary Spaniard from making history at the French Open this weekend. Pliskova beat Caroline Garcia 7-6 (3), 6-4.

He wasted two set points in the opener. Quite surprisingly, Thiem ran away with the decider third set in just 20 minutes, with Djokovic seemingly resigned. Initially standing in Rafa’s way is the most dominant youngster in men’s tennis, the monster-hitting Dominic Thiem of Austria.

Halep began her comeback in the nick of time in the second set, coming from 1-5 to 5-5 and leveling in a tiebreaker.

“He was pushing me all the time, so was tough for me to find any solution”, recalled the 32-year-old Wawrinka, the oldest man to reach the semifinals in Paris since Jimmy Connors in 1985.

Nadal met little resistence from his Spanish compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta in their 51-minute matchup, as the 20th-seeded Busta retired when Nadal was leading 6-2, 2-0. It was not immediately clear what was wrong with Carreno Busta.

Yet the sixth-seed’s reward is a Roland Garros semi-final on Friday against an opponent the Austrian has labelled his “toughest opponent ever” – Rafael Nadal.