Featured Stock: Michael Kors Holdings Limited (KORS)

Shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited (KORS) are trading -35.03% downward from the 52-week high mark and 6.92% above from the fifty two-week low mark. The institutional investor held 8.61 million shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2016Q4, valued at $380.74 million, up from 8.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. The stock declined 0.25% or $0.29 reaching $117.59 on the news.

The number of shares now held by investors is 162.44 Million. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Michael Kors Holdings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. It has underperformed by 82.47% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months negative chart setup for the $145.21 million company. Michael Kors Hldgs Ltd now has $5.59 billion valuation. The Firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Sanctuary Wealth Advisors Llc holds 2.88% of its portfolio in EXACT Sciences Corporation for 242,715 shares. Timber Hill Ltd Company holds 0% or 16,664 shares in its portfolio. The average volume of a stock suggests the liquidity of a particular company.

Ratings analysis reveals 33% of EXACT Sciences’s analysts are positive. The stock of Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, June 1. Investors may also be paying close concentration to some simple moving average indicators on shares of Michael Kors Holdings Limited (KORS). EXAS was included in 3 notes of analysts from October 26, 2016. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of KORS in report on Wednesday, May 31 with “Hold” rating. As per Thursday, August 11, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush.

About 8.25 million shares traded or 88.36% up from the average. It has outperformed by 441.54% the S&P500. The stock sank -0.75% last month and is down -34.81 this year. The lifestyle brand reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Michael Kors Holdings by 52.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group owns 0% invested in AAC Holdings Inc (NYSE:AAC) for 482,787 shares. Vanguard Index Trust (VO) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.73 in Q4 2016. Its down 0.56, from 1.79 in 2016Q3. 14 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 140.57 million shares or 0.70% less from 141.55 million shares in 2016Q3 were reported. Natixis stated it has 289,107 shares. Kcg Hldg holds 0% of its portfolio in AAC Holdings Inc (NYSE:AAC) for 15,178 shares. Netherlands-based Shell Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS). Amalgamated Financial Bank owns 17,536 shares. The California-based Franklin Res has invested 0% in Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS). Meiji Yasuda Asset reported 13,066 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 0% invested in AAC Holdings Inc (NYSE:AAC) for 20,391 shares.

Investors wait Michael Kors Holdings Ltd (NYSE:KORS) to report on June, 7. its quarterly earnings Wall Street analysts expect $0.70 earnings per share, down $0.28 or 28.57 % from last year’s $0.98 same quarter earnings. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $48.00 price target on shares of Michael Kors Holdings and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Closely-held shares are those owned by insiders, major shareholders and employees, while restricted stock refers to insider shares that can not be traded because of a temporary restriction such as the lock-up period after an initial public offering. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, September 21. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0% or 53,045 shares.

