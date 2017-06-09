Final stage of voting in Fine Gael leadership contest

A headline in the Daily Mail in the United Kingdom reads: “Son of Indian immigrant on course to become Ireland’s first openly gay prime minister after being chosen to succeed Enda Kenny“.

The Guardian reports that not only is Varadkar the first openly gay Prime Minister, but at 38 years old, he is also the youngest leader ever elected and the first ethnic minority.

With Indian-origin minister Leo Varadkar being widely tipped to become the next Prime Minister of Ireland, his family in Mumbai is much elated and praying for his win. But that’s not Varadkar’s only first – he’ll also be Ireland’s youngest prime minister ever at 38 years old.

Mr Varadkar, a qualified doctor, only revealed he was gay months before Ireland became the first country in the world to back same-sex marriage in a referendum in May 2015.

He won the leadership contest with 60 percent of the votes and replaces Enda Kenny, who has been Ireland’s Taoiseach, or prime minister, since 2011.

Even as he ascends to the top of his party, Mr. Varadkar will continue to defer to Enda Kenny who will remain as taoiseach for a short time.

Leo’s cousin Shirish Varadkar told ANI that India was a big market for foreign countries and the to be PM would be helping to tie up the relationship between both countries.

He declared that the election results proved that “prejudice has no hold on this Republic”.

Ireland’s new Taoiseach will be formally announced when the Dáil reconvenes on June 13.

The leadership was decided in an electoral college system that gave 65% of the vote to the Fine Gael parliamentary party – made up of 73 TDs (members of the Irish assembly), senators and MEPs. He was speaking on the radio on his 36th birthday when he said, “I am a gay man”. “What we have at the moment”, he said, “is this kind of absolute right to life where the unborn’s life is equal to that of a pregnant mother, I don’t agree with that”.

“It is not something that defines me”.

Mr Varadkar said he would set about making the party more democratic and more inclusive.