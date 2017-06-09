Final WhatsApp message of London Bridge terrorist Khuram Butt

Police in the United Kingdom have released the name of the third attacker behind last week’s terror attack in London.

Police identified the second attacker as 30-year-old Rachid Redouane, also known as Rachid Elkhdar, who claimed to have both Moroccan and Libyan roots and worked as a pastry chef in Ireland, where he had lived in the past five years as well the east London suburb of Dagenham. Check back for updates. Witnesses said people threw chairs and pint glasses at the men, who wore what police said were fake explosive vests.

Khuram Shazad Butt and Rachid Redouane were named on Monday.

The event was announced on the Mayor of London’s website with the message: “The Mayor invites all Londoners – and everyone visiting our city – to come together in solidarity to remember those who have lost their lives in Saturday’s attack, to express sympathy with their families and loved ones and to show the world that we stand united in the face of those who seek to harm us and our way of life”. Neighbors told police that Butt had lived in an apartment in Barking with his wife and young children, including a newborn.

Butt is alleged to have been an associate of convicted British hate preacher Anjem Choudary, but it goes further than that: his neighbors reported him to an anti-terror hotline.

Police have not yet released the identity of the third person involved in carrying out the attack on London Bridge, where the van swerved into pedestrians, and in nearby Borough Market, where the knife-wielding assailants slashed and stabbed anyone in their path.

The Conservative Party’s lead over Labour has narrowed markedly from 20 points or more when May called the election in April to a range between one and 12 points now, although the Conservatives are still widely expected to win a majority.

Police also said they had made an overnight raid in east London and arrested a 27-year-old man early Tuesday.

Police said he had appeared on the radar of security services but was in “the lower echelons of our investigative work”.

Italy’s main media outlets said Youssef Zaghba, 22, was the son of an Italian mother from Bologna and a Moroccan father.

“In an unprecedented move, they have not only refused to perform the traditional Islamic prayer for the terrorist – a ritual that is normally performed for every Muslim regardless of their actions – but also have called on others to do the same”, the MCB said in a statement. The Islamic State claimed responsibility.

As these details have emerged, Prime Minister Theresa May has faced questions about her record overseeing cuts to police numbers when she was interior minister.

“There’s an election on Thursday, that’s the chance”, he said, citing an “appalling” cut in police staffing levels.

The married father-of-two, who worked for London Underground as a trainee customer services assistant for almost six months a year ago, could be seen in the programme arguing with police officers in the street, after displaying a flag used by so-called Islamic State in a London park.

Detectives would like to hear from anyone with information about the men, particularly places they may have frequented and their movements in the days and hours before the attack. The men continued the assault in the adjacent Borough Market area, a popular bar and restaurant district.

A minute’s silence was observed in Britain at 11 a.m. local time (1000 GMT) in memory of those killed during the attack.

The narrowing in the polls started before the Manchester and London attacks and appeared to be largely linked to an unpopular policy announcement regarding care for the elderly.

Questions are being raised about whether British police missed crucial warning signs that could have prevented the attack.