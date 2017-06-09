Finally Wenger gets two-year Arsenal contract

While he has been criticised for his transfer business in the past, Wenger has stated he is only looking for “top quality” players to improve the side and Henry said that his former manager’s words could mean limited purchases. “Together, we are much, much stronger than we are when we are arguing and trying to prove who’s right and who’s wrong”.

Arsenal revealed Wenger had conducted a full review of the club’s activities on and off the field along with chief executive Ivan Gazidis.

I am grateful to have the support of the board and Stan in doing everything we can to win more trophies.

“Yesterday was like our Dunkirk, a bit of a defeat but we’ll take some glory from the fact we gave it a good shot. He has a fantastic track record and has our full backing”.

Arsenal have confirmed that manager Arsene Wenger has extended his contract at the club until 2019.

But John Hartson, who played for Wenger at Arsenal in the Frenchman’s first few months in north London, questioned whether the manager had a squad capable to consistently challenge for major honours.

“I don’t want this to go on too long and crumble in front of him – for it to all end in tears”.

However, Arsenal still managed to finish the campaign on a high, taking their tally of FA Cup wins to a record-breaking 13.

He has described some of the comments as a “disgrace”, saying they created a “horrendous atmosphere”.

Gazidis defended the board’s decision to stand by Wenger. He is driven to move forward, he is driven to evolve and he is driven to achieve those objectives of winning for this club and making those fans proud.

“As an Arsenal fan, and as a guy who had Arsene as a coach and have maximum respect for him, I’m happy to see him at the club”.

Although fellow Gunners legend Martin Keown believes the club must sell star players Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, Adams believes the loss of the two would lead to a collapse next term and expects their rivals to strengthen even further.

Kroenke has been accused of failing to back Wenger financially, with Arsenal regularly missing out on the world’s best players due to their strict wage structure and apparent unwillingness to pay above “market value”.