Financial Watchlist of Lloyds Banking Group Plc (NYSE:LYG)

Hsbc Pcl reported 8,818 shares.

The number of shares traded in the last trading session was 3.84 Million. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. It has outperformed by 68.46% the S&P500.

Now the shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (LYG) has a trading volume of 3.84 Million shares, with an average trading volume of 4240 shares – with shares dropping to a 52 week low of $2.47, and the company’s shares hitting a 52 week high of $ 4.34. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. It has underperformed by 23.98% the S&P500.The move comes after 9 months positive chart setup for the $64.20 billion company. We have $3.97 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:LYG worth $5.14 billion more.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q4 2016. Its up 0.38, from 1.22 in 2016Q3. 83,766 are held by Commonwealth Equity. Stratos Wealth Ltd owns 11,879 shares. Creative Planning reported 56,449 shares. (NYSE:BKD). Parametric Assocs Lc stated it has 0% in Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. Evanston Investments Inc. Dba Evanston Advisors owns 230,944 shares or 1.94% of their U.S. portfolio. Ota Financial Group Lp owns 17,849 shares. 14,757 are owned by Tfs Ltd Liability. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 0% invested in Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. Sei Invs reported 258 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.01% in Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. While it’s Return on Investment (ROI) value is 5.8%. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC from GBX 70 ($0.90) to GBX 75 ($0.97) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. The Fund invests primarily in small-cap securities. It has a 49.61 P/E ratio. The Fund’s portfolio of investments includes industrials, financials, information technology, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, energy, consumer staples, real estate and telecommunication services. HSBC Holdings plc raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Therefore 31% are positive. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.thestockobserver.com/2017/06/09/goldman-sachs-group-inc-analysts-give-lloyds-banking-group-plc-lloy-a-gbx-58-price-target-updated-updated.html. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. AlphaValue maintained it with “Add” rating and GBX 611 target in Thursday, August 13 report. As per Tuesday, August 25, the company rating was upgraded by Investec. The company was maintained on Monday, December 12 by Goldman Sachs. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and GBX 93 target in Monday, February 29 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 20 by JP Morgan.