Fire burning in Bacsinszky at Roland Garros

Unseeded Jelena Ostapenko was given 100-to-1 odds by the Westgate Las Vegas SuperBook before the French Open, and she will face Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland, the 30th seed, who was 30-to-1.

Following the match, Ostapenko, who fired 38 winners and improved to 4-0 lifetime against Wozniacki, spoke about a number of topic on her run in Paris: “Every match we played was a very tough match, because she’s playing really well, and she’s very consistent“.

“Because to play semi-final of Roland Garros on your birthday, I think it’s really nice”. “I think last couple of games I was just playing really, really well”. “Her shots are hard to read, so you don’t really feel comfortable at any point in the match”, said the Dane. “I felt quite confident after we stopped in the third set and I won five games in a row”.

She’ll take on the victor between No.2 seed Karolina Pliskova and No.3 seed Simona Halep for a shot at the French Open title. In the sixth game, Ostapenko blasted a backhand that Wozniacki could barely get her racket on and it was now 4-2. For the first time since 1979 at a major, the quarterfinals at Roland Garros did not feature a single former Grand Slam victor on the women’s side.

The men’s quarter-finals featuring nine-time champion Rafael Nadal and holder Novak Djokovic were postponed until Wednesday after two rain delays disrupted Tuesday’s play. The 13th seeded Mladenovic quickly got into her rhythm as she held serve and broke Bacsinszky’s in the fourth game to lead 3-1.

“There has always been a kind of magic here for me”, said the Swiss star after Tuesday’s rain-interrupted match which took nearly six hours to complete. She has played in one previous major semifinal, also in Paris, losing to eventual champion Serena Williams two years ago.

Donald Young and Santiago Gonzalez are through to the men’s doubles final at the French Open. The 28-year-old Swiss player has now reached her second semifinal at the French open in three years, after 2015. Wozniacki emerged as a serious candidate to win her first French Open after a great match on Sunday.

“Probably the experience of being already twice in the quarter-finals and made it even to the semi-final once helped me a lot, especially today”, said Bacsinszky.

They first teamed up in 1984 and won 44 tournaments together, including two Grand Slam titles. “I love to play here”. But the duo put on a terrific performance to make the day memorable – not least setting a semi-final on their shared birthday. Bacsinszky didn’t back down, fighting it off on an aggressive passage of play before bringing up match point with a perfectly placed victor down the line.

Mladenovic briefly gave the rain-hit home crowd hope when she moved 3-1 ahead in the second set, only for Bacsinszky to recover with two breaks to lead 5-3 before closing out victory in one hour and 51 minutes.