Fired FBI Director Comey faces Senate and rebuts Trump

James Comey’s bombshell testimony before the Senate Intelligence Committee Thursday raised new legal questions about the propriety and legality of both Comey and President Trump’s conduct and the future of the Russian Federation election meddling investigation.

Trump’s attorney, Marc Kasowitz, released a statement on Wednesday saying the president felt “totally vindicated” by Comey’s acknowledgement that he had told Trump on three occasions that he was not personally under investigation. Comey admitted his dark reading of Trump’s intentions was based in part on “the nature of the man”.

At Houston’s Axelrad Beer Garden, a crowd of 200 people applauded when Comey called Trump’s rationale for firing him “lies, plain and simple”.

None of this was really news. Nor did it explain why Comey said he could not discuss those reasons in public. But the sum total of his testimony undoubtedly has done real damage to Trump’s already low credibility, despite his defenders’ efforts to spin and dismiss.

At his SRO appearance before the Senate Intelligence Committee yesterday, Comey had too much class to recycle Trump’s slur, but he did make it clear that the president’s myriad reasons for his dismissal “compelled” him to speak his mind. In addition to the two meetings that Sessions has acknowledged, the senators pointed to the possibility of a separate encounter at an April 2016 Trump campaign event that Sessions and Kislyak attended.

Speaking for the first time on the matter publicly, Comey testified that Trump did not ask him to stop his investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 United States election.

A crucial question is what Trump meant when Comey says the president told the Federal Bureau of Investigation director, “I hope you can let this go”. The veteran lawman expressed confidence that could be a matter ripe for investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller, though he declined to offer an opinion on whether it met such a threshold. Trump’s son, Donald Jr., took to Twitter to criticize Comey. Comey replied: “He is a good guy”.

“I hope you can see your way clear to letting this go, to let Flynn go”. But a day after the closely watched hearing, Trump struck back with an early morning tweet: “Wow, Comey is a leaker”.

The president told him, “I hope you can let this go”, and he took it as more than a mere suggestion.

Sen. Kamala Harris, a Democrat from California, followed with a reality check. His testimony does not implicate the Trump presidency, but it nonetheless questions the billionaire Republican president’s personality. The testimony painted a devastating picture of a president, who at best unknowingly shred the norms of office by pressing Comey on the probe into Russian election meddling, and at worst may have criminally obstructed justice. The setting was the Oval Office on February 14, after Trump cleared the room of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and other top officials.

Comey revealed himself Thursday to be a consummate Washington strategist, no doubt.

Comey’s inconsistency about bringing information to light is also tackled in this piece in the The New York Times that contrasts his act of willingly leaking the memo about his meetings with Trump with his seeming lack of interest in alerting Attorney General Jeff Sessions of his concerns regarding Trump’s actions, which he found disturbing. He predicted its explosive contents would lead to the appointment of a special prosecutor and he was right.

“It’s the most magical night of the year, because it’s Comey testimony eve”, he gushed in his opening monologue overnight.

Throughout American history – from Adams to Jefferson to Lincoln to Roosevelt to Kennedy to Obama – presidents have directed (not merely requested) the Justice Department to investigate, prosecute (or not prosecute) specific individuals or categories of individuals.