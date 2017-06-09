A 25-year-old government contractor in Georgia became the first individual to be charged with leaking classified information during the Trump era on Monday, as the administration continues to be beset by disclosures of sensitive information.

But the alleged leak of the National Security Agency document by one of the tens of thousands of private contractors to United States spy agencies, barely one month after the report was written, became the newest embarrassment for the United States intelligence community.

The Intercept did not say how they acquired the document, but shortly after its report appeared, the Department of Justice announced the arrest of Reality Leigh Winner, an employee of a national security contractor, for leaking top secret information to “an online news outlet”.

An internal audit revealed victor was one of six people who printed the document, but the only one who had email contact with the news outlet, according to the complaint. The news outlet shared a copy of the leaked report, dated May 5, with the government agency from which it was taken.

She posted her last Facebook status on June 2, one day before she was arrested. Without giving away too many spoilers, Season 5 features an intelligence officer hacking into the NSA to create a fake terror alert, thus closing down some polling places.

The hacking of senior Democrats’ email accounts during the campaign has been well chronicled, but vote-counting was thought to have been unaffected, despite concerted Russian efforts to penetrate it.

In January, the Obama administration said it had high confidence that Russian Federation ordered an effort through the use of propaganda to undermine the public’s faith in the election and swirl distrust of Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, who was opposing President Donald Trump.

“Acts of non-elite sources communicating knowledge should be strongly encouraged”, he said.

“Exceptional law enforcement efforts allowed us quickly to identify and arrest the defendant”, Rosenstein’s statement said.

Trump called for a crackdown in the context of leaks about what surveillance has shown about his own associates’ contacts with Russian officials.

“She has no criminal history; it’s not as if she’s a threat to anyone, ” he said. Her mother, Billie Winner-Davis, told the Guardian: “I never thought this would be something she would do”.

The first attack, on August 24, involved an attack on a USA company “evidently to obtain information on elections-related software and hardware solutions”.

