First defeat for US, but America’s Cup holders still in control

Three days into qualifying races and there’s already a controversy in the America’s Cup.

Oracle Team USA do not race today, so the challengers have a chance to make up some ground.

Great Britain’s sailing team endured an afternoon to forget as they lost both races on day two of the Louis Vuitton America’s Cup Qualifiers in Bermuda.

The second day of racing started with the biggest upset so far as Groupama Team France, soundly beaten in two races on Saturday, shocked Artemis for its first point.

This is the first time the defender has sailed against challengers in the preliminaries.

The match between the Japanese crew and the New Zealand team was a poignant one for SoftBank Team Japan skipper Dean Barker, who was dropped by Emirates Team New Zealand after he lost the 2013 America’s Cup to Oracle Team USA in San Francisco.

Spithill is determined to get that point, even if the team, owned by software billionaire Larry Ellison, isn’t always ideal.

Prior to defeating Ainslie’s team, the New Zealand boat also beat Japan. As we saw today, if you sailed well, the boat speed really didn’t matter.

Team New Zealand found the best of the wind down the third leg to round the mark on even terms, but the boats split and Japan managed to protect their edge.

Each win equals one point.

Oracle is finished with the first round robin, which continues with three races Monday. The second round robin starts tomorrow, after which one challenger will be eliminated.

The variable winds over the Great Sound racecourse came to the fore in race 10, as Artemis Racing prevailed in a topsy-turvy battle against ORACLE TEAM USA.

Beating Artemis by 3 seconds “was really good for the team”, French skipper Franck Cammas said.

There was no sign of the damage suffered by BAR yesterday and fears that they had re-damaged the hull against Team USA early on day two provide unfounded.

Ainslie took to Twitter immediately after the race to say: “Not our finest race but very well sailed by Groupama Team France”. They swapped out two of the workhorse grinders per race.

“It was just smooth sailing and no panic”, Spithill said after the race, adding that he was “not yet satisfied” with the performance his crew were getting out of their catamaran. Artemis will face Ainslie’s Land Rover BAR in the third race scheduled.

Oracle skipper Jimmy Spithill caught the Kiwis, now helmed by Olympic gold and silver medalist Peter Burling, as the catamarans rounded the mark onto the sixth of seven legs and pulled away to win by six seconds.

Oracle had no trouble against Team Japan, who are led by Dean Barker, the former skipper of Team New Zealand.

Crewmen on SoftBank Team Japan had to leap clear of Ainslie’s port hull as it smashed onto their starboard hull. They then came out and got past Sweden’s Artemis Racing in a thrilling start to the second ay with a 3s win.

Speaking in the press conference, helmsman Ainslie said: ‘For sure we can do a better job with our communication.

“It is just a shame we couldn’t repay them in the races today”.

Barker said his boat still needs some work after Saturday’s crash. “It didn’t happen last night, so I’m guessing’ he’ll probably do it tonight”.