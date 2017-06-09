Five players Predators need to step up in Game 6

Home teams have held serve throughout this series – a flawless 5-0 – and the next game is back in the friendly confines of Bridgestone Arena.

The 6-0 score tied for the seventh-biggest blowout in Stanley Cup Final history.

Crosby has been a horse in the last two games, putting the Penguins on his back like a superstar captain should.

Conor Sheary, Phil Kessel – just as linemate Malkin predicted – and 35-year-old playoff newbie Ron Hainsey also scored for Pittsburgh.

Predator coach Peter Laviolette, who talked to The AP, didn’t put all the blame on Rinne. The Penguins were dominated in Games 3 and 4, but came out and took back momentum immediately on their return home. Justin Schultz beat Rinne just 91 seconds in, Bryan Rust and Evgeni Malkin followed before the first period horn sounded, continuing Rinne’s baffling inability to play effectively in Pittsburgh during the series. It seemed hard for us to get anything going. Pittsburgh has been unsafe like this all season, with multiple lines that are capable of scoring goals, but we haven’t seen production like this out of them during playoffs, and the reunion of Crosby with Sheary and Guentzel paid immediate dividends. He attempted to extract himself but couldn’t, then unleashed a torrent of punches at Subban’s head.

“He lost his stick, and he was doing some UFC [Ultimate Fighting Championship] move on my foot”, Crosby said. I don’t know what he was trying to do to my ankle.

Not to get too sidetracked, but with all of the talk of concussion and player safety, the National Hockey League has sent a awful message during these playoffs.

But what the Predators do have is a roster full of players who are capable of collectively stepping up and taking a game over.

Saros hardly fared any better.

On the ensuing four-on-four play, Malkin took a feed from Kessel and fired a shot past Rinne to make it 3-0 with 10.2 seconds left in the first.

“He sees the opportunity in front of us, and he’s doing everything within his power to try to help us be successful”, Sullivan said. Crosby set up Sheary in the low slot for a 4-0 Penguins lead at 1 minute, 19 seconds. Into the second period, the refs didn’t call a slashing penalty and Crosby responded by throwing a water bottle onto the ice in the middle of play which wasn’t called.

“The real hockey starts now”, Subban said.

There were a few notable plays in Game 5, which was probably the most exciting part of a game that over a minute into the second period. The team that has won Game 5 in a 2-2 series has gone on to win the Cup 71 percent (17 of 24) of the time since 1939.

Game 6 will be played Sunday night in Nashville, where the Penguins will try to be the first team to repeat as Stanley Cup champions since the Detroit Red Wings in 1997-98.