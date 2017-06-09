Five Tehran attackers had fought for IS, says Iran

Five of the attackers died and, Reuters reports, more than half a dozen suspects have been arrested in connection with the assault – the first major attack Iran has experienced in years.

The intelligence ministry said the attacks were carried out by five Iranian men who had joined IS and travelled to their bastions in Iraq and Syria before returning home. It was unclear when the five men returned to Iran ahead of Wednesday’s attacks.

Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Ogtay Asadov has sent a letter of condolence to chairman of Iran’s Islamic Consultative Assembly Ali Larijani on the occasion of the terror attacks committed in Tehran.

The White House released a statement from Mr Trump condemning the terrorist attacks in Tehran and offering condolences, but also implying that Iran is itself a sponsor of terrorism. “Iranian people reject such US claims of friendship”, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif tweeted.

But Iran’s powerful Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps quickly accused Saudi Arabia and the USA of being behind the attacks.

The attacks come amid already heightened tensions in the Middle East, as Saudi Arabia and other Arab states moved to isolate Qatar this week over the Gulf state’s alleged support for Islamist radicals in the region and its ties with Iran.

“Hereby, we announce to the honourable nation of Iran that based on intelligence observations, the full identity of the terrorists who launched two attacks on the Iranian parliament and the mausoleum of Imam Khomeini and also those who helped them are discovered”.

Medical sources said Thursday that the death toll in the two attacks rose to 17, adding 50 people had been injured.

ISIS claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Two Sunni militant groups, Jaish al-Adl and Jundallah, have been waging an insurgency in Iran, mostly in remote areas, for nearly a decade.

A clearly furious Iran Foreign Minister Javad Zarif responded on Twitter Thursday, describing Trump’s statement as “repugnant“.

The US statement said on Wednesday that “states that sponsor terrorism risk falling victim to the evil they promote”. A statement issued Wednesday evening stopped short of alleging direct Saudi involvement but called it “meaningful” that the attacks followed Trump’s visit to Saudi Arabia, where he strongly asserted Washington’s support for Riyadh. They never named the country directly, but the implication was clear.

In the attack at the mausoleum, one suicide bomber blew himself up while the second one was killed in a gunfight, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency. The revered shrine was not damaged.

Tehran’s stock exchange fell almost 2 percent Thursday after the attacks.