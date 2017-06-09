Five things we learned from James Comey’s testimony about Trump

Andrew Cuomo are hoping to increase the number of congressional seats held by the Democratic Party. He twice said that’s up to Special Counsel Robert Mueller to determine. But he also testified that another member of the FBI’s leadership team believed that Trump’s conduct “will fall within the scope” of the Russian Federation investigation and was therefore “reluctant” to assure the president that he was not personally under investigation.

Pelosi is assessing the president this way: “I’m concerned about his fitness for office”. Clinton has blamed her defeat on Comey’s October 28 announcement that he was re-opening the investigation of her email practices. But her words didn’t blunt the implication of Comey’s charge.

In the past few days, Bharara has strongly criticized the President’s dealings with Comey on Twitter.

“It’s a good question”, Comey replied. Susan Collins, a Republican from Maine.

Comey said in his testimony that after Trump tweeted about possible tapes of their conversations, he woke up in the middle of the night, realizing that he may have some corroboration in the form of his notes. Any democracy relies to some degree on top elected officials respecting the rule of law – which means, first of all, that they shouldn’t try to turn the agents of law enforcement into personal sycophants.

President Donald Trump is asserting that fired FBI Director James Comey’s testimony to Congress represents “total and complete vindication”.

Trump abruptly fired Comey on May 9.

The challenge to the President is though, he says he wasn’t being investigated then, but there was every indication from Comey testimony today that the President is being now on this question of obstruction. What was missing was this discussion of Trump’s intent.

Rubio also asked why Comey didn’t tell Trump directly that he felt it was inappropriate for a president to ask the FBI director for information about an ongoing investigation.

He’ll also be participating in an infrastructure event at the Department of Transportation and holding meetings with his Romanian counterpart before departing for New Jersey, where he’ll spend the weekend at one if his properties. Trump later contradicted his own staff and acknowledged on May 11 he fired Comey because of the Russian Federation probe. “I was honestly concerned he might lie about the nature of our meeting, so I thought it important to document”, Comey said. He was troubled by what he regarded as a breach of recent traditions of Federal Bureau of Investigation independence from the White House, though he recognized that “throughout history, some presidents have decided that because “problems” come from the Department of Justice, they should try to hold the Department close”.

Kasowitz also denied that Trump told Comey, “I need loyalty, I expect loyalty”, as Comey claimed. His gripping account of interactions with Trump underscored the discord that soured their relationship.

In a subsequent one-on-one meeting, Trump attempted to get Comey to drop the investigation into Mike Flynn, saying: “He is a good guy”.

In his memos, Comey wrote that Trump asked him to drop the FBI investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Nor did Comey report this conversation to the attorney general or any other prosecutor. He said it was an effort to further the investigation.

“He had repeatedly told me I was doing a great job and he hoped I would stay”, Comey said.

During more than two hours of testimony, Comey told the Senate Intelligence Committee he believed Trump had directed him to drop an FBI probe into the Republican president’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn as part of the broader Russian Federation investigation.