Flawless shot: Durant’s late 3 gives Warriors 3-0 Finals lead

But history turned to infamy when they blew a 3-1 lead to the Cavaliers, the biggest collapse in NBA Finals history.

Durant left Oklahoma City last July to join Golden State hoping to become a champion.

The Golden State Warriors are poised to make history Friday as the first team in National Basketball Association history to go undefeated in the playoffs, and they will because they just have too much fire power.

“Those guys have been unbelievable”, said Warriors guard Klay Thompson.

Obviously some of that is the Warriors defence, but they continue to miss open looks that through the first three rounds were gimmes.

“It’s part of the rules”, James said. They have a core of four All-NBA players in their prime and a fairly simple path to keeping them together.

CLEVELAND – After LeBron James and Kyrie Irving saw a combined 77-point night wasted in a 118-113 loss to the Golden State Warriors to fall down 3-0 in the NBA Finals, James said the Warriors possess “probably the most, most firepower I’ve played in my career”.

No team in National Basketball Association history has come back from a 3-0 deficit to win a series.

The Cleveland Cavaliers, and more specifically LeBron James, left everything on the court Wednesday night in Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

As good and as entertaining Golden State is to watch, a team that is most deserving of pulling off a 16-for-16 sweep, the runaway this season has become does beg the question of what happens next in a league known for its dynasties.

“Even when you’re playing well, you got to play A-plus-plus, because they’re going to make runs and they’re going to make shots and they got guys that’s going to make plays”, James said. Not by himself, mind you, but hardly acting deferential, scoring seven of the final 11 points – none of them easy – in the clutch. Neither one craves the spotlight, but neither one shies away from it either. I don’t care. It’s great for our league. It’s not about one or the other, it’s about both of them. “And they can put a lot of pressure on people”. Chris Paul is 32, Blake Griffin has suffered major injuries in recent seasons and DeAndre Jordan is unusable late in games because of his poor free-throw shooting and lack of shooting.

“It took a while for it to kind of reveal itself consistently as the regular season went on, but once it clicked and the habits started to become second nature, it was kind of attractive to watch and an fantastic kind of style to play and watch unfold”, Curry said. Washington bet that a mix of young talent, cap space, and a chance to play at home would be the right pitch. “We want to get good shots”.

“It’s one of those things you really don’t expect when you’re playing”, Durant told The Post.

I can definitely appreciate the simple fact of him either re-shaping his game or sacrificing maybe some shots here, sacrificing him having the ball in his hands all the time. “I tried to have some guts and make a play for the team”.

“That’s why they brought him here”, Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue said.

If not for their meltdown previous year, the Warriors, whose record-setting 73-win season got lost in the Finals aftermath, would be looking for a third straight crown. You’ve seen that throughout this postseason.

And as his teammates explained to him from the start, this wasn’t just what he was missing.