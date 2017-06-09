Flight shares soar as pound sinks after election shock

Although the FTSE 100 was virtually flat earlier as millions headed out to vote, the pound is at a two-week high against the dollar and signs of increasing risk appetite were seen in the bond market as the City moved money out of lower-risk gilts.

When the 10pm polls forecast the Tories would lose their majority, the pound fell by 1.5 per cent from $1.29 to $1.27, the biggest one-day drop since October.

Jeremy Cook, the chief economist at World First, said sterling was moving as each seat was called and at 1.30am, it slipped to a new low for the session of $1.2696, as sentiment shifted back towards the exit poll being correct.

In commodity markets, spot gold was a whisker lower at $1,274.30 an ounce.Oil prices remained subdued with Brent having settled at its lowest since November 29, the eve of an OPEC production cut deal.US crude futures edged up 2 cents to $45.66 a barrel, with Brent crude up 4 cents at $47.90.

BNY Mellon currency analyst Neil Mellor said: “We have a weakened dollar but the pound has been trending higher against the dollar since the end of last month”.

Markets had priced in a widely expected Tory majority but as the FTSE opened in London no party could secure enough seats to form a government on their own.

However, shares were higher with the benchmark FTSE 100 index up 0.9 per cent at 7,515.

The UK benchmark’s early falls could be softened by overnight gains for U.S. and Asian stocks, with the Dow Jones in NY closing 8 points higher to 21,182.52 after seemingly judged the testimony of former Federal Bureau of Investigation director James Comey was not life-threatening to the administration of President Donald Trump. It later recovered slightly, to $1.2780.

Looking ahead the GBP/USD exchange rate is likely to continue to trend lower over the coming days as political uncertainty in the United Kingdom spooks investors, causing them to flee the pound as they wait for the dust to settle.

The initial exit poll predicted the Conservatives, traditionally favoured by markets as pro-business and fiscally prudent, would win 314 seats in the 650-member parliament and the opposition Labour Party 266, meaning no clear victor and a “hung parliament“.

“But the flip side of that is that maybe a hard Brexit is less on the table now and we go to a soft Brexit, which is sterling supportive”. Pickering said: “Markets might perceive the near-term uncertainty to be worse than it was after the Brexit vote”.

“May’s setback could lead to a soft Brexit, which is not so bad for the British economy in the long run”, he told the news agency AFP.

CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson said: “With Brexit talks due to start in a few days’ time there is now some doubt about the prime minister’s future, but also the strength of the UK’s negotiating position with respect to the Brexit talks”.

Having passed through other major risk events for global markets – including former FBI Director James Comey’s testimony to a U.S. Senate committee and a European Central Bank meeting that closed the door of more rate cuts – investors’ attention has turned to a Federal Reserve rate decision next week.

“Nearly a year on from the Brexit natural disaster there’s no end in sight to sterling’s see-sawing instability”.