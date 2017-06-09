Food, families and flights: anxiety and confusion descend on Qatar

The UAE, along with Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and other Arab states severed all ties with Qatar on Monday, accusing the country of funding terrorist organisations and backing Iran.

In a preliminary report published late on Wednesday, the investigators did not say whom they held responsible for the hack. Officials in the UAE have warned there was “nothing to negotiate”. All that comes amid a crackdown on all dissent on the island home to the U.S. Navy’s 5th Fleet and an under-construction British naval base.

The Qatar airways website has been blocked in the UAE.

In a measure that cemented earlier UAE restrictions on air transport, the country’s General Civil Aviation Authority said it had closed the air space for all air traffic to and from Doha until further notice. It already had blocked Qatar Airlines flights as local airlines had cut their own routes to Doha.

Turkey’s Erdogan called Sheikh Sabah late on Wednesday and discussed developments in the Gulf and ways to cement cooperation between Muslim countries, state news agency KUNA said.

Qatar has denied the accusations and called the collective decision “unjustified”.

In construction alone, Turkish companies have a portfolio of $14bn in Qatar.

He said since no sanctions have been imposed on Qatar by the United Nations, Pakistan and Qatar were bound to abide by the agreement.

A CNN report quoted unidentified USA officials briefed on the investigation as saying that Russian hackers were suspected.

In a sign of the economic damage from the dispute, Standard & Poor’s downgraded Qatar’s debt on Wednesday as the country’s riyal currency fell to an 11-year low amid signs that portfolio investment funds were flowing out because of the rift.

“The team confirmed that the hacked file was installed last April, which was later exploited in the publication of the fabricated news on” May 24 at 12.13am (May 23 at 2113 GMT), the report said.

“Countries, who stayed silent while massacres were carried out in Syria, while babies were killed in [the Syrian city of] Idlib, are now doing this, not to another country, but specifically to Qatar for a reason we can not understand”, she said.

The alleged fake news item, which had Sheikh Tamim making controversial comments on Iran and Israel, immediately was picked up by Saudi and Emirati media, laying the groundwork for the crisis that began Monday.

Qatar and Turkey have close economic ties.

The article quoted Qatar’s Emir Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani as cautioning against confrontation with Iran, as well as defending the Palestinian group Hamas and Hezbollah, a Lebanese Shiite movement allied with Tehran.

Speaking to Abu Dhabi’s crown prince, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahayan, Trump advocated unity among Gulf Arabs “but never at the expense of eliminating funding for radical extremism or defeating terrorism”.

The sheikh’s remarks came as efforts intensified to resolve the feud pitting Saudi Arabia and allied Arab nations against Qatar.