Forget iPhone, buy Apple-branded sneakers for $15000 this Sunday

Dress like you still use a Macintosh II. From the mid-'80s through the early '90s, the brand catered to their fandom with the most exquisitely time-frozen clothing and accessories, in campaigns full of oversized sweatshirts, popped collars, and a whiff of American Psycho.

The incredibly rare white sneakers were apparently manufactured by adidas and feature a classic multi-coloured Apple logo on the tongue and side.

Although the sneakers were never sold to the public, they were not Apple’s first apparel attempt. It’s unclear how many pairs exist, but some reports speculate only one or two may be out in the wild. There aren’t exactly haute couture, but they fit in with the fashion of their time. According to the Heritage M&C Art twitter account, the sneakers were only available for employees to buy because they never made it past the prototype stage, making them a rare find.

The shoes will be up for auction on eBay on June 11. Heritage Auctions estimated the real value of the shoes to be somewhere around $30,000. While the bidding starts at $15,000 (£11,600, AU$19,900), Heritage believes the vintage shoes could go for as much as $36,000 (£27,800, AU$47,750).