Former assistant says actor drugged, assaulted her

The alleged sexual assault reportedly took place in January 2004.

McMonagle said Johnson mixed up the years and other details of her encounters with Cosby, and he grilled her about why she never said anything when she left William Morris.

William Brangham has the story.

Bill Cosby is on trial in Montgomery County, accused of drugging and molesting Andrea Constand, a former Temple University employee, at his home in 2004.

Keshia Knight Pulliam, who played Bill Cosby’s daughter Rudy on the long-running “The Cosby Show”, says she attended court on the first day of Cosby’s sexual assault trial because that is the support she would want if “the tables were turned”.

Maryclaire Dale of the Associated Press has always been covering the case against Cosby.

She first raised the accusations in 2015, when she spoke out at a news conference organized by celebrity lawyer Gloria Allred.

“I was getting really frustrated with myself because… for some reason I couldn’t read the prescription bottles”, she said.

Maryclaire, thank you very much for being here.

MARYCLAIRE DALE, Associated Press: Right. As a result, the case was reopened. Lawyers on both sides came out swinging.

According to the prosecutor, a drugged woman can not legally consent to sexual contact.

The defense team argued that Cosby is being falsely attacked by accusers with inconsistent stories. But Cosby called that morning with a change of plans: He told her to come to his bungalow.

Cosby has pleaded not guilty to the charges – insisting their sexual contact was consensual – and has denied similar allegations from more than 60 women. She later woke up disoriented and partially clothed in Cosby’s bed with the comedian behind her, grunting, before he forced her to touch his genitals, she testified.

The case was thrust back into the spotlight in October 2014, when comedian Hannibal Buress slammed Cosby in his club act for telling young black men how to live their lives, remarking, “You rape women, Bill Cosby, so that kind of brings you down a couple notches”.

Cosby gave her three blue pills, saying they would “take the edge off”, according to the complaint.

Bill Cosby has publicly denied Johnson’s allegations, and he is not facing criminal charges in connection with the sexual assault she claims he perpetrated on her.

Monday afternoon, the prosecution called its first witness: Kelly Johnson.

A few months later, Johnson says she was sacked from the agency.

She had also been alone with him prior to the alleged assault, the attorney said, during a visit to his Foxwoods Resort Casino hotel room in Mashantucket, Connecticut.

When she returned to the couch, she said, she felt “like I was underwater”.

“The man that I’ve known as a child was amusing and witty and smart and philanthropic and full of advice”, she said.

“She couldn’t say “no”, Feden said.

Cosby has said he does not plan to testify.

Another accuser whom Feden identified as Kelly Johnson will also testify during the trial.

Mr Cosby’s lawyers asked on Monday why Ms Constand returned to Mr Cosby’s house after she said he had made previous unwanted sexual advances on her.

Constand herself is expected to testify on Tuesday.

Constand filed a police complaint in 2005 over the night a year earlier, when, she says, Cosby drugged her and put his hand down her trousers.

A prosecutor in opening statements urged the jury to focus on the man, not the fictional characters he created. The reason? According to the judge, Cosby had become a “public moralist” (his speaking tour consisted insulting African-Americans regarding their lives and morality) while he himself was privately engaged in a shocking sex scandal. “Trust me, it’ll just help you relax”.

MCEVERS: Quickly – we’ve got about 15 seconds – did you learn anything else today?

Johnson is testifying for the prosecution under a Pennsylvania law that permits someone with a claim of sexual assault that was never prosecuted to testify against their alleged assailant in other cases.

“Looking at the incarcerated, these are not political criminals”, Cosby said. She traveled with Illius and her family to see Cosby perform a few times. He says he obtained them from his doctor, at least seven prescriptions.

But the judge said he will rule at another time on whether or not he will release the names of the jurors now, or wait until the conclusion of trial.