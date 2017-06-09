Former FBI director James Comey’s loyalty is to his country

Comey said that, in ways he didn’t with other presidents, he immediately wrote memos detailing his conversations with President Donald Trump because he anxious Trump would later lie about them.

Comey, however, did not make any major new revelations about any links between Trump or his associates and Russian Federation, an issue that has dogged the president’s first months in office and distracted from his policy goals such as overhauling the US healthcare system and making tax cuts. Talk about meddling: Comey was especially unnerved in the February 14 meeting when Trump cleared the room to be alone with Comey. Comey also said multiple times during the hearing that Trump himself was not under investigation.

Discussing the Oval Office meeting where Comey says Trump asked him to back off Flynn, Feinstein asked: “Why didn’t you stop and say, ‘Mr”. The president told him, “I hope you can let this go“, and he took it as more than a mere suggestion.

Comey came across as a calm, credible witness whose contemporaneous notes of his encounters with Trump, before and after inauguration, added to the authority of his words.

US President Donald Trump has broken his silence on Twitter after James Comey’s explosive testimony to accuse the former Federal Bureau of Investigation chief of perjury. “I don’t understand why he felt under this President he needed to keep accurate records”, Barkley said. Trump pressed Comey for his loyalty in a way that was thoroughly inappropriate for a law enforcement official who must remain neutral.

“I thought that might prompt the appointment of a special counsel”, he said.

“I didn’t do it myself for a variety of reasons”, he said, instead asking a friendly law professor to share his written recollection of those conversations with a reporter.

But the goal wasn’t just to tell his story.

Trump now has a private attorney, Marc Kasowitz, who issued a denial Thursday, saying the president “never sought to impede” the Russian Federation inquiry and never directed or suggested that Comey stop investigating anyone. They emphasized certain quotes from Comey, such as “Lordy, I hope there are tapes” of the Trump-Comey one-on-one conversations.

“If there are tapes”, Comey said, “it’s not just my word against his“.

Trump ousted Comey last month, saying he was thinking of “this Russian Federation thing” when he made a decision to dismiss the chief of the country’s top criminal investigative agency while he was leading its Russian Federation probe.

One of the “overlooked” details from Thursday, Rather said, is that “Attorney General Sessions is now a marked man” because Comey revealed yet another undisclosed meeting between Sessions and Russian ambassador to the USA and purported spymaster Sergey Kislyak.

Excellent question. Comey should have stood up more to Trump, which would seem to be part of the job, even if it might have cost him the job.

Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia asked Comey the key question: “Do you believe this rises to obstruction of justice?“.

“Of course there needs to be a degree of independence between [the Department of Justice], FBI, and the White House, but a line of communication needs to be established”, Ryan said.

Commentator Keith Olbermann characterized pronouncements Thursday by former FBI Director James Comey as the “most damning things ever spoken about any president in our history”.

He’d had moments of discomfort during the Obama administration as well.

In his testimony, Comey elaborated on a difference of opinion he had with former Attorney General Loretta Lynch over how to describe the Hillary Clinton email investigation.