Former Greek Prime Minister Injured In Letter Bomb Blast

A police officer secures the area around the auto of former Greek prime minister and former central bank chief Lucas Papademos following the detonation of an envelope injuring him and his driver, in Athens, Greece, May 25, 2017.

Thursday’s blast, in which a hospital official said two others in the vehicle were also hurt, was the most prominent since a booby-trapped package killed a guard for the then public order minister, Michalis Chrysohoidis, in 2010, Reuters reported.

The attack is reminiscent of the March detection of eight parcel bombs, which were sent to European Union finance officials, as well as to the Paris IMF office and the German Finance Ministry.

A press release by the Evangelismos hospital in Athens said the ex-premier and former European Central Bank vice-president is undergoing a battery of precautionary tests, with his condition listed as stable and non-threatening.

Papademos, who prior to becoming prime minister had been a leading banking figure, became the face of the Greek government’s harsh austerity measures during the nation’s debt crisis.

The former PM was appointed in 2011 as part of a political shakeup due to Greece’s ongoing financial crisis.

The government described the blast as a terrorist attack. He was transferred to Evangelismos hospital along with his driver who was also injured.

Authorities cordoned off the area, and forensics experts were investigating the scene for evidence.

The spokesman said he had been given an update from doctors treating the wounded, who were “in a stable condition, are conscious, and are undergoing all the necessary medical tests so that their treatment can be determined”.

More than a dozen people have been convicted of group membership and jailed.