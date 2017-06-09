France’s Industrial Output Shrinks In April

Industrial production dropped unexpectedly by 0.5 percent month-on-month in April, in contrast to a 2.2 percent rise in March.

In monthly terms, industrial production grew 0.2% in April, the Office for National Statistics said.

But she added: “There is clearly a risk that today’s election result leads to a weakening in growth towards the end of the second quarter”.

The figures point to a further slowdown in momentum for the United Kingdom economy following the country’s decision to quit the European Union past year and come amid political turmoil after the shock General Election result.

The Bank of England has said it expects some of the impact of slower consumer spending will be eased by stronger exports on the back of a fall in the value of the pound since the Brexit vote previous year.

The goods trade deficit with the rest of the world narrowed to £10.4bn from £12bn in March, which was mainly due to a sharp fall in imports. The expected level of shortfall was GBP 12 billion.

However, private commercial output in April was still 5 per cent higher year on year, while infrastructure was up 3.6 per cent over the same period.

“Britain won’t enjoy a trade boost until exporters reduce margins and seek greater market share instead”, he said.

Capital Economics economist Ruth Gregory said April’s data showed “encouraging signs”.

Year on year, industrial production fell 0.8%, worse than the 0.3% drop expected and down from the 1.4% rise the month before.