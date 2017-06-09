French Open 2017: Murray Defeats Nishikori to Enter Semi Finals

As is often the case with Murray it required a sense of injustice to unlock his best shots and on this occasion it came courtesy of a time violation from umpire Carlos Ramos. “It was hard conditions but I got through it and finished strong”. “Once I found a bit of rhythm I started to control things a little bit more”, Murray said on court afterwards. “It’s never easy, and I think this week he’s been playing well”. “He was dictating all of the points in the first set, making me move a lot”.

Of his semi-final opponent, Murray said: “Stan has played fantastic this tournament”.

“I think Andy’s done really well. It was just today it was just odd how it came about”. “He was the better player and deserved to win”.

In the victory, Murray won 74 percent of his first serve points and 43 percent of his second serve points.

The Scot will now face the tournament’s 2015 victor Wawrinka, who beat Marin Cilic 6-3, 6-3, 6-1, in what is a repeat of last year’s semi-final showdown which Murray won in four sets before losing to Novak Djokovic in the final.

Wawrinka won his eighth straight against Marin Cilic, 6-3, 6-3, 6-1.

The 30-year-old Murray arrived at Roland Garros with genuine concerns over his form after a mediocre claycourt swing, but with coach Ivan Lendl watching over his shoulder he has rediscovered the winning mentality just in time.

Rohan Bopanna has bagged his first-ever Major win after bagging the French Open 2017 crown.

The third set was a scrappy affair. Timea Bacsinszky was a set up on France’s Kristina Mladenovic on Court Philippe Chatrier. Pliskova will next play either No. 3 Simona Halep of Romania or No. 5 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine. In his previous four matches at Roland Garros, he twice won a set 6-0 and twice lost a set 6-0.

But with each match he has started to recover his swagger, dispatching Kei Nishikori 2-6, 6-1, 7-6, 6-1 in a quarter-final performance that gives reasons for optimism. The Romanian wasted four set points but evened the match on her next opportunity in the tiebreaker after saving a match point.

Unsurprisingly, the three-time Grand Slam victor seized the opportunity to set up a meeting with Wawrinka. He’s a great player.

Novak Djokovic is out of the French Open.

Wawrinka, the third seed, booked a place in the quarterfinals for the fourth time with a comfortable 7-5, 7-6 (9/7), 6-2 win over Gael Monfils, the last French player in the men’s draw. Nadal said. “I only care that I am in the semifinals”. Corretja worked with Murray between 2009 and 2011 centrally on his clay court game and believes his former protégé has timed his run of form perfectly.

He wasted two set points in the opener. Thiem took over after that, winning the third set in only 20 minutes.

Nishikori broke twice in the first half-hour, serving out the set without bother, and Murray needed to regroup quickly in flawless conditions once the wind dropped.

A sloppy service game handed Nishikori the break back though for 3-3 and from then on it was a dogfight.

Wawrinka, 32, is now the oldest semifinalist at Roland-Garros since Jimmy Connors in 1985.

Plus, Djokovic had appeared in a record six consecutive semifinals in Paris.

Nadal, Thiem and Wawrinka are yet to drop a set this tournament while Murray has lost three, and their build-ups were rather different too.

Seven of the top seeds have made the quarterfinals with Spain’s Pablo Carreno Busta playing the role of gate-crasher having knocked out fifth seed Milos Raonic on Sunday.

Austria’s Dominic Thiem, who knocked out Djokovic in the quarter-finals, faces nine-time victor Rafael Nadal in the other semi-final.

The Portuguese official has also had a run-in with Novak Djokovic. At least they’ll get to play.

Shortly before play is supposed to start, the temperature is 57 degrees F (14 degrees Celsius).

The no.6 seed will face Rafa Nadal in the semi-finals on Friday.