French Open semifinals: Halep-Pliskova, Bacsinszky-Ostapenko

There are 127 matches played in a Grand Slam singles main draw with millions of possible combinations of match-ups, yet somehow Timea Bacsinszky and Jelena Ostapenko share the same birthday and will face off on the day of their birthday in the Roland Garros semi-finals on Thursday, June 8, 2017.

“Caroline was playing pretty well today, and at the beginning it was really windy and was really tough for me to get my game, because I couldn’t expect where the ball was bouncing”.

There was, though, tears of disappointment over on Philippe-Chatrier, where Mladenovic’s hopes of becoming a first French champion since Mary Pierce in 2000 evaporated as she was beaten 6-4 6-4 by Timea Bacsinszky, the number 30 seed from Switerzland.

Both women’s quarterfinals were interrupted twice because of showers; the first delay lasted more than 3 hours, the second about a half-hour.

The French Open men’s quarterfinals involving Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic have been postponed because of rain. Entering the tournament, Halep was a 7-2 favorite, while Pliskova was tied for the fifth-favorite, despite being the 2-seed.

Caroline Garcia, Karolina Pliskova, Elina Svitolina and Simona Halep will contest the bottom half quarter-finals tonight. “There was fine weather, then rain, wind and a sandstorm”. Serve tosses were an adventure. I saw her in the gym just right after our matches today, and so we both said, like, mutually to each other, Well done.

“We had a hurricane, a sandstorm and nearly snow”, she said before adding that coming from Switzerland, it wasn’t hard to adapt. “It was really tough to keep my concentration all day long”.

Thursday was also Bacsinszky’s birthday, her 28th.

She didn’t panic when the experienced Dane took the first set after coping with the blustery conditions much better than Ostapenko, whose flat groundstrokes have little margin for error.

She produced a string of stunning winners to take a thrilling first set 7-6. Also, she can change the rhythm and everything. “But I really love to play here, because here the clay is a bit different from other clay”.

Ostapenko’s forehand, which this fortnight has averaged three miles per hour faster than Andy Murray‘s, had helped her blast her way past Sam Stosur and Wozniacki in the previous two rounds. She served out the match at love.

Ostapenko’s rise has been swift. “I’m eight years older than her, even though at the French Open I’m in a fighting mood”, Bacsinszky said.

Dabrowski, who is from Canada, and her Indian partner fended off two match points on their way to a 2-6, 6-2, 12-10 victory over Anna-Lena Groenefeld of Germany and Robert Farah of Colombia for their first Grand Slam title.

However, her lead was short lived as Bacsinszky unleashed powerful backhand shots to win the next three and lead 4-3 with a break up. Pliskova went kind of under the radar in the lead-up to the French Open, with many focusing on Halep, top seed Angelique Kerber, and defending champion Garbine Muguruza.

The year before that, she lost in the first round of French Open qualifying.

“You think that she won’t be able to do crosscourt or down the line in certain moments, but she does it anyway”, commented Wozniacki.

Anything in particular you need to know about Ostapenko?