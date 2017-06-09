French president says 8th death confirmed after London attacks

The assailants killed eight people and wounded 48 others.

He changed, she said, when he went to Britain about a year ago and was seduced by radical views propagated on the internet. When he was stopped and questioned, he reportedly told police officers: “I’m going to be a terrorist“.

One of Butt’s neighbours, Ikenna Chigbo, told Reuters he had chatted with Butt – known locally as “Abz” – just hours before the attack on Saturday and said he appeared “almost euphoric”.

Collina said she last spoke to her son two days before the attack and that in retrospect she realises “it was a goodbye call”.

“Our intelligence has notified to British intelligence the circumstances of this Italian-Moroccan who has been suspected of terrorist activities in Italy“, Roberti was quoted as saying during a conference at the interior ministry by Italian wire service La Presse.

Prosecutors in Italy say there was not enough evidence to arrest or charge the 22-year-old when he was intercepted at Bologna airport.

Along with Rachid Redouane, 30, the men died in a hail of police gunfire after spending eight minutes laying waste to the nightlife of south London. The Italian authorities seized his phone and several SIM cards but did not arrest him because there was not evidence he had committed a crime. Authorities said he aroused suspicion because he tried to board a flight to Turkey with a one-way ticket and a small backpack.

After that, Amato said, any time Zaghba was in Italy, he was always tracked by Italian intelligence officers. “You can’t look at odd things on the internet or meet unusual people.’ But then when he went back to London…”

Earlier this week the gym put a note on its door which read: “While Mr Butt did occasionally train here at UFC gym we do not know him well nor did we see anything of concern”. “How can you say something sensible about things that are absolutely senseless?”

The alert to the British authorities was a routine communication about a potential suspect, rather than an emergency red flag, according to the Italian security sources.

Reaction to the attack has dominated the final days of campaigning before Thursday’s general election in Britain.

Police in London, who were searching for a French man missing since the attack, said earlier they had recovered a body from the River Thames.

The three, wearing fake suicide belts, drove a white Renault rental van across London Bridge, plowing into pedestrians shortly before 10 p.m. on Saturday night.

The Metropolitan Police said Butt had been subject to an investigation in 2015, but there had been no suggestion this attack was being planned. His girlfriend was struck by the van and seriously injured.

“We received confirmation of the new toll this morning”.

The Metropolitan Police said all of the 15 victims now in critical care had been identified, as public appeals continued for several people who have not been located since the attack.

Thomas, 45, has been missing since Saturday.