French soldiers kill 20 jihadis in Mali near Burkina Faso

The assault also resulted in the seizure of weapons and other equipment.

About 1,600 French soldiers are deployed in Mali as part of the larger Barkhane operation led by France against Islamic extremists in the Sahel region.

He was speaking at a meeting in Mali’s capital Bamako between G5 Sahel military chiefs, European Union diplomats and officers from France’s regional anti-militant force, Operation Barkhane, that aimed to map out what areas required assistance.

The French military said in a statement that Thursday’s attack occurred in Timbuktu near the site where a French unit is based. Multiple extremist groups still carry out attacks throughout the vast region.

Chad, Niger, Burkina Faso, Mali and Mauritania – the so-called G5 Sahel countries – have proposed a regional task force created to tackle the cross-border threat.

Nineteen French soldiers have died serving in Mali since 2013 when Hollande launched an intervention to chase out jihadists linked to Al-Qaeda who had overtaken key northern cities, according to the latest defence ministry figures.

Militants continue to mount attacks on civilians, the Malian army, as well as French and United Nations troops stationed in northern and central Mali. In the middle of last month French President Emmanuel Macron, visited Mali, his first to Africa as President, to reassert “Paris” commitment to the countries of the Sahel’.