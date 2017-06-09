Gal Gadot Posts New Video Thanking Fans For WONDER WOMAN Success

Gal Gadot plays a superhero on the big screen in “Wonder Woman“, but in some ways she was a real-life one while making the movie.

Last week, ahead of the historic opening weekend box office for Wonder Woman, a report surfaced that director Patty Jenkins was already signed to return and helm the sequel, as was star Gal Gadot. When asked by UpRoxx when the movie would take place Jenkins was very tight lipped, “It is for sure – I’m definitely planning something more interesting using that period of time”.

Director Patty Jenkins had joked that she would tell Gal Gadot’s daughter Maya when she would be born that the actress filmed a battle scene with Maya in her belly. Let us know in the comments!

It is hard to believe now, but when Wonder Woman first opened on tracking boards, the film was projected to earn a solid, yet unspectacular, $65 million over its opening weekend. “I love it! She’s very emotional and she’s very strong”.

Wonder Woman shines in every fight scene, whether against German soldiers or in training against her fellow Amazons. She recruits the charming sidekick and love interest Steve Trevor (Chris Pine), along with the rest of her plucky friends.

Catherine Hardwicke’s Twilight placed third, making $69.6 million, while Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck’s animated movie Frozen and 2012’s courageous – directed by Brenda Chapman and Mark Andrews – made up the top five with $67.4 million and $66.3 million respectively.

In Wonder Woman, the DCEU finally has a movie that’s universally adored as well as one that’s raking in a massive amount of cash.

But a recent showing of Wonder Woman held by the Academy was reportedly both well-attended and received.

In an interview with THR, the young actress talked about playing Wonder Woman as a child, the important advice Gadot gave her about acting and how watching Gadot helped improve her own performance.