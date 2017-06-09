‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 finale will be pretty damn long

Luckily, it’s now been confirmed that two of these episodes will run at over 60-minutes long.

Episode four is slightly shorter than most, clocking in 50 minutes. Clearly, 81 minutes can still be considered movie-length.

We’re all panicked about having seven Game of Thrones episodes this season instead of the usual 10, and while they aren’t fully making up for lost time, there’s hope yet. While the new season contains the shortest episode, there have been at least a couple previous episodes at the 51-minute mark, so it’s only the shortest by seconds.

Fingers crossed this all means there’ll be even more time for the Dorne storyline, eh? We already knew the premiere will clock in at 59 minutes (that’s the longest season-opening episode since the pilot), but Watchers on the Wall has the reported running lengths for the other six episodes, including a super-sized finale. The schedule reveals not only episode runtimes, but just how much longer many of them are. For comparison’s sake, the Season 7 finale will have the exact same runtime as Toy Story, Phone Booth, and Army of Darkness. Although the Iron Throne is within her reach, some fans are still anxious if the golden-haired Mother of Dragons will make it out alive to fulfill her mission. “She’ll probably need some help, though”, she told the Belfast Telegraph. “I’ll definitely be disappointed if she doesn’t make it [to the Iron Throne]”, the actress said.

The upcoming seventh season of HBO’s “Game of Thrones” will apparently break stuntmen-burning records.