Gatland concerned centre could cause Lions selection conundrum

The commercial benefits to New Zealand Rugby of staging a Lions tour are similarly striking and, unsurprisingly, Tew wants his country to host another in 2029. “Against the Blues they were up against a team that’s been together for three of four months”.

Christchurch will provide the setting as the Lions bid to topple a side who remain undefeated in their 14 games so far this season.

“You would expect an worldwide team to beat a franchise team”.

Even though Gatland rejected the label offered by Crusaders coach Scott Robertson that the Lions are fielding “a shadow Test team”, it certainly has that feel about it. Alun Wyn Jones captains the side.

“You’ve got Jared Payne, Robbie Henshaw, Jonathan Joseph, and we could put Elliot Daly in there”.

“Last night’s result against the Blues was disappointing”, Gatland said in a statement on Thursday.

The former Lelean Memorial School student, who played centre for the All Blacks a year ago, will start on the wing for the Crusaders. Ian and I had a good commercial conversation so I’ve now got a good idea what the real number looks like. “There was a lot of pressure around the way they did that, and it probably wasn’t the right way to do it, and it’s different to how we do things in New Zealand”. I’m sure they do. They are considered to be the factory production line of New Zealand rugby.

They have home advantage and are playing a team still acclimatising to conditions.

But there will be few favours granted for the Lions on Saturday.

Backing up their reputations on the pitch against the Crusaders on Saturday [KO 8.35am Irish time, Sky Sports] will be important, but Murray and Farrell are the kind of characters who will be betting on themselves to give this Lions tour a major kickstart.

“Blues rugby won us that game, it was something special”, Parsons said.

“It’s a one-off game for us”. They are going to run from anywhere, so we all need to be on the same page in defence. It’s a great occasion to be a part of and there’s an opportunity to create your own piece of history.

Wales centre Davies produced a stellar end to his club campaign to drive the Scarlets to the Guinness PRO12 title, but he admitted he now faces a huge challenge to fight his way into the Lions’ Test consideration.

They plan to stick to their guns of a “physical, high-intensity, high-skill game” but the coaches will be seeing how the Lions fare over the next fortnight and whether their gameplan changes as interest continues to build ahead of the first Test on June 24. Is he playing around with his kicking game?