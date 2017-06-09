In England, Wales and Scotland, you don’t need to bring anything with you to vote.

That is up from the last general election, in 2015, when there were 46.4 million registered voters. Those who are eligible to vote have a choice of several candidates in each constituency, but can only vote for one of the candidates. The candidate that receives most votes becomes their MP, and ultimately represent that area in the House of Commons.

Who can vote in the General Election?

LONDON-British Prime Minister Theresa May on Friday resisted opposition calls to resign, scrambling to swiftly form a new government after voters unexpectedly denied her Conservatives a parliamentary majority. “There should be unity here in Westminster, but instead there is division”. The general threat level remains at severe, so we continue to ask the public to be alert and to report any concerns to police.

When will the results be out?

It’s a sight we have all seen before with ballot boxes being rushed into halls – and the first seat to declare in the United Kingdom is usually Sunderland before midnight. Officially a party will need 326 seats for an overall majority.

Why are pencils given out at polling stations?

Polling stations will be open on Thursday, June 8 between 7am and 10pm. Counting will begin immediately after that.

Security experts have warned of a “significant risk” of polling stations being targeted.

If you are registered to vote, your polling card will tell you the location of your polling station.

Unusually, no local elections are taking place at the same time, so results might come through earlier than in recent general elections.

Or just silently hand them your polling card if you’re feeling shy.

If it’s a landslide – as initial polls predicted, although it could be closer than many thought – a result could be known by 3am or 4am, but obviously the tighter the race the longer the wait.

Still unsure about who to cast your vote?

Go in the middle of the day if you want to maximise your chances of avoiding queues.