General election 2017: tuition fee pledge key as Labour surges

Mrs May – who had a small majority in the previous parliament – called an early election to try to improve her negotiation positions on Brexit.

With 649 of 650 seats in the House of Commons declared, May’s bruised Conservatives had 318 seats – short of the 326 they needed for an outright majority and well down from the 330 seats they had before May’s roll of the electoral dice.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour could be expected to explore the potential for co-operation with other “progressive” parties like the Lib Dems, Scottish National Party, Plaid Cymru, Greens or the SDLP.

George Osborne has said a hung parliament represents a “catastrophic night for her and. the Conservatives”.

In North Devon and Torridge and West Devon, the Conservatives held onto their seats.

Discussions between the British government and the European Union are formally set to begin later this month.

A Shorty time later Theresa May was elected in Maidenhead and in a short victory speech vowed to act to ensure “a period of stability”.

“It’s a bit of a mess”, Peter Morgan, 35, said in London.

“I would have thought that’s enough to go, and make way for a government that will be truly representative of all of the people of this country”, he added.

Corbyn’s newly energized Labour Party officially backs Brexit – since voters endorsed it in a referendum a year ago – but many important figures in the party advocate a much “softer” Brexit, and their views now may now carry sway.

Many predicted she would soon be gone.

Political turmoil in Britain is the worst-case scenario for European Union leaders who want to press ahead quickly with Brexit talks.

With the Brexit negotiations due to start in 10 days a “soft Brexit” is looking more unlikely, this could have a detrimental affect on future trade between Ireland and the UK.

“Could be messy for the United Kingdom in the years ahead”. Corbyn came to Thornberry’s defence regarding the word’s usage, after she rebuked the Prime Minister David Cameron suggesting her scepticism over the Trident missile system meant she “doesn’t believe in defence”.

Sterling fell almost two per cent against the dollar on the back of the exit poll, as investors questioned who was now going to control the Brexit process.

SNP leader Nicola Sturgeon: “There is clearly uncertainty around Brexit and independence which clearly will be factor in tonight’s results – you know a lot of thinking for the SNP to do”. During his three decades on Labour’s leftist fringe, Corbyn consistently opposed European integration and denounced the EU as a corporate, capitalist body.

May called this snap election in April in an attempt to strengthen the Conservative majority and deliver a mandate on Brexit.

In a message to supporters, Corbyn said that “whatever the final result, we have already changed the face of British politics”. In one of many striking moments, the party lost the seat of Canterbury for the first time in a century.

“A source from the DUP (Democratic Unionist Party) told me earlier that there are constant talks between Theresa May’s team and the DUP party. Well, the mandate she’s got is lost Conservative seats, lost votes, lost support and lost confidence”.

In domestic policy, Labour proposes raising taxes for the richest 5 percent of Britons, scrapping university tuition fees, investing 250 billion pounds ($315 billion) in infrastructure plans and re-nationalising the railways and postal service. The EU wants those to begin on June 19, but they could be delayed if an inconclusive election leads to political turmoil.

“They are fundamentally anti-establishment in their attitudes and the vicar’s daughter (May) is very pro-establishment”.

“I think that Brexit actually is going to have to be negotiated in a very different way”, she told ITV.

In Scotland, the pro-independence SNP were in retreat despite winning most seats.

If neither of these patterns materialises, but the exit poll’s estimate of the overall levels of support for the parties is correct, then the Conservatives could lose their overall majority.