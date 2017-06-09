The northern English city of Newcastle has claimed victory in the race to be the first to declare a result in Britain’s general election.

In Newcastle upon Tyne East, Labour’s Nick Brown – who has held the seat since 1983 – galloped home with a majority of 19,261 and 28,127 votes.

The Greens won 1.7 per cent of the vote while Independent candidates gained 1.2 per cent. Newcastle had 260 volunteers counting votes last…

“I want to thank everyone who voted for me, for the trust and confidence they have placed in me”, Onwurah, who has been a Member of Parliament since 2010 said. Former Tory MP George Osbourne has described the Conservative manifesto as “one of the worst manifestos in history” and said the exit polls indicating a Labour fightback were “catastrophic”.

That was despite Houghton & Sunderland South being the speediest for the past few elections.

As expected, Labour retained their seat in Newcastle – Chi Onwurah receiving 24,071 of the votes. Houghton and Sunderland South came in a close second with Labour MP Bridget Phillipson returned with 24,665 seats.

Newcastle Central declared at 11pm, just an hour after polling stations closed.

“It is an incredible honour and privilege”, Chi Onwurah said concerning her election.