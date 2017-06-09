German ambassador to US: ‘Healthy relationship’ between Trump, Merkel

US President Donald Trump on May 30 took to Twitter to complain about Germany, saying it was disadvantaging his country with its trade surplus and by failing to spend enough on North Atlantic Treaty Organisation and military defence.

“The times in which we could completely depend on others are, to a certain extent, over”, she said at a campaign event from a Bavarian beer tent in Munich on Sunday. “We have to know that we must fight for our future on our own, for our destiny as Europeans”, she continued.

And Vice Chancellor and Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel, also a Social Democrat, said Monday that if the Trump administration “finds pushing through national interests more important than an worldwide order. then I say that the West has become smaller ” it has at least become weaker”.

Her speech followed several tense exchanges with President Donald Trump at a series of multi-lateral meetings. “This is a new situation - we lived for decades in the certainty that we could rely on each other as partners in an alliance, and this certainty no longer exists today”. And while German politicians sided with Merkel, Sigmar Gabriel signalled that it was time for cooler heads to prevail.

Trump says he’s upset because of the large trade gap the United States has with Germany, as well as how much Germany spends on its military. Merkel has supported higher spending despite the political risks.

The White House also insisted that Merkel’s view of a more strategically independent Europe was not incompatible with Trump’s demand for more European defence spending. She said “it’s necessary to be open to achieve fair trade conditions”.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel talks to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the 4th round of German-Indian government consultation at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, May 30, 2017.

But the G7 summit showed that this strategy may not work.

On May 25, Trump drew controversy in German media for allegedly telling European Officials (EU) in a closed door meeting that the “Germans are bad, very bad“. “She is testing the waters for a more forthcoming policy towards France“.

But she also finessed her message slightly on Monday, stressing that she was a “convinced trans-Atlanticist”.

“As we begin the negotiations about leaving the EU, we will be able to reassure Germany and other European countries that we are going to be a strong partner to them in defence and security and, we hope, in trade”, Britain’s Home Secretary Amber Rudd told BBC radio.

Trump did not hold a news conference after the summit but later tweeted that he would make his “final decision” on the Paris accord this week. His failure to voice clear support for NATO’s mutual defense doctrine, Article 5, and to evoke Russian Federation as NATO’s prime threat also irked Berlin and other allies.

He also claimed that the G7 summit in Sicily was an “outstanding success”. Beyond policy issues, his shoving of the Montenegrin prime minister and macho handshakes with Macron deepened the skepticism.