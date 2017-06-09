Ghost Ship tenants arrested, charged

OAKLAND, CA – DECEMBER 05: Law enforcement and firefighters are seen at the site of a warehouse fire that has claimed the lives of at least thirty-six people on December 5, 2016 in Oakland, California.

Derick Almena, operator of the Ghost Ship warehouse, has been arrested for involuntary manslaughter relating to the warehouse fire past year, that left 36 people dead, according to the Alameda District Attorney’s Office.

Alameda County prosecutors found the pair hoarded flammable materials from floor to ceiling in the warehouse, created an illegal party space, and even blocked one of only two exits from the second floor the night of the fatal fire. PHOTOS: A look inside the Oakland Ghost Ship collective warehouse ” They looked like they were ready for a fight, I mean they were armored up, tacked out, there were assault weapons”, neighbor Ron McMilin said.

Almena was in charge of the Ghost Warehouse artist collective and was responsible for the concert that was being staged on December 2 when the fire broke out in the artist workplace/living facility.

Lauer cut the interview short after Almena became combative when asked if he should be held responsible for the deaths. “And very purposefully they allowed floor-to-ceiling storage of large quantities of highly flammable materials that created a deadly and unsafe space”. “They allowed individuals to live in the warehouse and deceived the police, the Fire Department and the owner of the building to that fact”.

She also said the fire’s cause will remain undetermined, because it destroyed most of the evidence inside the warehouse. “I’m a proud man”, he said. The criminal complaint filed alleges the Almena created a “dangerous condition” and “firetrap” that cost 36 people their lives.

One victim’s mother reacted to the arrests Monday.

Between November 2013 and December 2016, police showed up at the warehouse multiple times to check on complaints but Almena and Harris often met police outside the warehouse and told officers that no one lived there, records show. They moved to Lake County just a few months ago – 140 miles from the scene of the Ghost Ship tragedy.

Almena’s attorneys told the San Francisco Chronicle that they would “vigorously defend” their client. The city’s fire chief stated that the department hadn’t inspected the location or responded to dispatches there in over 10 years, adding that city officials were unaware it was being used a concert and living space. They said Almena, his wife and three kids moved here about three months ago and set up a normal routine.

It’s unknown if Harris is represented by a lawyer.

Harbison alleged that after Almena took possession of the warehouse, he and his family moved into it in violation of the lease, the Oakland Municipal Code and the California Fire Safety Code. The commenters said he showed more concern for his material possessions than the people who were killed in the blaze. Can I just say I’m sorry?’

Officials have said that the fire that engulfed the warehouse was already raging on the ground floor before victim on the floor above realized anything was wrong.