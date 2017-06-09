Girl’s soccer team disqualified after tournament organizers say she looks like boy

Her parents said they proved her gender, but it wasn’t enough.

Mili, who is biologically female and identifies as female, has been playing soccer competitively since she was permitted to join the 11-year-old roster.

They said Mili’s family could challenge he decision by filing an appeal with the Nebraska State Soccer Association, although the tournament has already concluded. That of course does not explain why the organization refused to budge or why it penalized an 8-year old girl and her team for their mistake.

This weekend, Mili helped lead her team to the finals of the Springfield Soccer Club Girls Tournament.

In a statement to Gray affiliate WOWT, the Springfield Soccer Club said, "Listing a male player on a girls team roster is a violation of state and tournament rules". However, even when the team's coach offered an insurance card that showed she was a girl, the president of the tournament upheld the disqualification and booted the whole team from the tournament. "I didn't like my hair long", she told WOWT news. Wambach's one-time national team colleague and fellow US legend Mia Hamm also invited Hernandez to one of her soccer camps.

“Also, I know somebody else who has short hair”.

After the story went national, the Nebraska State Soccer Association apologized to Hernandez for the situation.

Mili’s club team – the Achurros – were disqualified from a tournament in Omaha, Nebraska, after a member of a rival team complained to tournament officials that she looked like a boy.

There was some consolation for Mili after World Cup winners Mia Hamm and Abby Wambach tweeted their support.

“There’s other tournaments that I can play”. And now, she has some of USA soccer’s biggest names rooting for her. She made no mention of growing her hair out so she could continue to play for her team.

Mili’s story made it all the way to United States soccer star Abby Wambach. “It’s what she always wants to do – play soccer”.