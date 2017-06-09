GJM activists burn police vehicles in Darjeeling

Chowdhury also blamed the Chief Minister for the rising tension in the hills. The GJM supporters were protesting against alleged “imposition of Bengali language in the schools in the hills” on Thursday.

Banerjee reportedly clarified on Tuesday that Bengali would not be mandatory at schools in the hills and certain parts in Terai and the Dooars, but Gorkha Janmukti Morcha demands a formal cabinet announcement.

Gurung said the GJM would formulate a strategy for further agitation in a democratic way. Two Army columns based in Darjeeling were moved to the hills, an Army spokesperson said.

Front chairman Biman Bose told reporters after the meeting that the state government’s mishandling was one of the main reasons behind the unrest in the Darjeeling hills. “The Morcha is trying to gain political relevance by holding these protests”, Banerjee said.

However, the Government has arranged buses to evacuate stranded tourists from the hills. “Public property has been vandalised and set on fire… the Army is patrolling the area and I hope the Hills will be peaceful soon”.

“We have done so many development works here. The Army has already started route march”, she said.

Warning the GJM not to cross the “lakshman rekha”, the TMC leader said, “There is a limit to everything”. By doing this vandalism they are driving away the Laxmi of Darjeeling. “Law will take its own course”, she said. “Today the police resorted to unprovoked baton charge and firing of tear gas shells”, GJM general secretary Roshan Giri said. Police had to barricade the entire area.

The Chief Minister’s statement comes as the Army staged a flag march in Kalimpong, Darjeeling and Kurseong on Friday, as shops and hotels remained closed in the northern West Bengal hills due to the shutdown. Police personnel will escort the buses till Siliguri. We think only talks can bring peace in the hills. “We are with the brothers and sisters of the hills and will give them full help and ask them not to give support to Bimal Gurung”, Banerjee said. The West Bengal government had to call in armed forces to quell the violent protests.

“The different ethnic groups in the hills are not united as the state government is forcefully dividing them”.

“The state government is taking all necessary steps to ensure their safety”. The secretary of GTA, Ravinder Singh, has also been removed and is being replaced by Barun Roy, the secretary of the north Bengal development department.

“We are open to any kind of audit”.