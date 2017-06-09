Glenne Headly, star of ‘Dirty Rotten Scoundrels,’ dead at 62

Headly followed that up playing Tess Trueheart in Warren Beatty’s big screen take on Dick Tracy, released in 1990 – and more recently was seen in the likes of Mr Holland’s Opus and playing Lindsay Lohan’s mother in Confessions Of A Teenage Drama Queen.

Headly was nominated Emmys twice for her roles in the miniseries “Lonesome Dove” and a Showtime adaptation of “Bastard Out of Carolina“.

No cause of death has been announced.

Future Man received a 13-episode series pickup by Hulu last fall for a premiere later this year. “Future Man“, which stars Ed Begley Jr., Eliza Coupe and Josh Hutcherson, is now lensing in Los Angeles. Our deepest condolences go out to her family and friends. “She was an incredible talent and will be missed”, Sony said in a statement.

Headly was an early member of the Steppenwolf Theatre company and acted in high-profile stage productions like “Extremities” with Susan Sarandon and “Arms and the Man” with Kevin Kline in the 1980s. They divorced in 1988. Headly played Diane, Josh’s nurturing, ever-supportive mother who made it nearly impossible for Josh to move out; she did all his cooking, cleaning, laundry and doted on him constantly. Her role in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels was wonderful. She starred in a number of noteworthy projects, including Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, Dick Tracey, and my favorite, Mr. Holland’s Opus. She would partner with Martin again in the 1996 comedy “Sgt. Bilko”. Both roles earned her Emmy nominations.

Tom Hanks was among those paying tribute on Twitter. She then married Byron McCulloch in 1993, with whom she shares a son, Stirling.