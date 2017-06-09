Global electric vehicle fleet surpasses 2 million cars

In its Global EV Outlook 2017, the International Energy Agency documented the total number of plug-in hybrids and all-electric cars as picking up pace since hitting 1 million in 2015. The bad news? Only 0.2 percent of current passenger light-duty vehicles on the road are actually EVs.

China remained the largest market in 2016, accounting for more than 40% of the electric cars sold in the world.

Greg Archer, clean vehicles director at the Brussels-based Transport and Environment group, said: “The rapid rise in electric vehicle sales is a consumer-driven phenomenon rather than being down to the efforts of suppliers”.

China, the U.S. and Europe were the three main markets, making up 90 per cent of all EVs sold around the world.

“It is undeniable that the current electric auto market uptake is largely influenced by the policy environment”.

“In 2016, the annual growth rate of publicly available charging (72%) was higher, but of a similar magnitude, than the electric vehicle stock growth rate in the same year (60%)”, said the agency. In Norway, electric cars had a 29% market share a year ago, the highest globally, followed by the Netherlands with 6.4%, and Sweden with 3.4%.

According to IEA estimates, 600 million electric vehicles need to be sold by 2040 to reduce global warming to below two degrees Celsius; a target set by the Paris Agreement on climate change. With a 29% market share, Norway has incontestably achieved the most successful deployment of electric cars in terms of market share, globally.

More than 100,000 electric cars have been sold in the United Kingdom under a grant scheme launched in 2011.

The statement said a third of global EV sales in year 2015, took place in 14 cities.

The dramatic Danish EV sales turnaround comes just as after Renault Nissan Alliance Chairman, Carlos Ghosn, encouraged the Australian government to look at introducing an EV-supporting incentive to encourage EV adoption locally.

Paris, for instance, has mandated that any electric vehicle is allowed to re-charge at the re-charge stations of its car-sharing program, called Autolib.