Gold Prices Steady On UK Election Risk; ECB Meeting and Geopolitical Risk

US shares rose modestly and European stocks were little changed on Thursday as investors digested testimony from former FBI Director James Comey before a Senate panel, while the euro fell after the European Central Bank kept interest rates on hold and oil prices briefly touched one-month lows.

The euro, which weakened on Wednesday on reports that the European Central Bank would cut its inflation forecasts, was down 0.4 percent to $1.121, after dipping to $1.1196, its lowest since May 31.

Sterling hit a two-week high of $1.2977 earlier in the session after polling organizations' last surveys, but weakened later in the day to trade down 0.13 percent at $1.2942. The cost of insuring exposure to the kingdom's debt rose to the highest level since mid-November.

Seven of the 11 major S&P sectors were lower, with the utilities index’s 0.71 percent loss topping the decliners.

The Indian rupee was down 0.09 percent at 64.380 per dollar on Thursday.

May had called the snap election in a bid to strengthen her hand in Brexit negotiation, and she been expected to win a larger parliamentary majority.

Oil fell for a second day to hit one-month lows after an unexpected surge in US inventories and the return of more Nigerian crude aggravated investor concerns about an already oversupplied market. The Australian dollar slipped as low as $0.7522 at one stage, off from a $0.7568 top touched on Wednesday, before steadying at $0.7547.The Aussie’s recent uptrend remained intact, with gains of 1.4 percent this month.

The lead of British Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservative Party over the opposition Labour Party has halved to five percentage points, according to a Kantar poll published on Wednesday.

A hawkish tone from the European Central Bank meeting on Thursday could also be detrimental to Asian currencies if it prompts flows out of the region, analysts said.

In Europe, banking shares closed up 0.87 percent. The U.S. dollar gained to 0.9670 Swiss franc from 0.9652 Swiss franc, and it moved down to 1.3505 Canadian dollars from 1.3517 Canadian dollars.

Shanghai and Hong Kong led most Asian markets higher Thursday after forecast-beating Chinese trade data, while investors await Britain’s election results and testimony from fired Federal Bureau of Investigation boss James Comey on his probe into the Trump administration’s Russian Federation links.

Oil prices rebounded after benchmark Brent crude and USA crude prices hit one-month lows of $47.56 and $45.20, respectively.

On Wednesday, U.S. inventories rose for the first time in 10 weeks , resuscitating concerns of a glut in the market.

WALL STREET: Major U.S. benchmarks eked out small gains.

Brent crude stabilized at $48.50 a barrel in European trading, after another steep drop briefly below $48 overnight.

Dollar sensitivity and price volatility are likely to intensify ahead of the testimony of former FBI Director James Comey on Thursday where investors will be paying very close attention to whether anything new is brought to the table.

“Gold is likely to fluctuate somewhere between the $1,280-$1,300 range”, he said Spot gold was down 0.2 percent, to $1,284.24 per ounce at 0439 GMT.