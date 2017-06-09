Gold slips ahead of United Kingdom election results

Her Labour rival Jeremy Corbyn said she should step down.

When May called the election in April, she did so with the Conservatives riding high in the polls, and the pound had surged on expectations that a big majority for the Conservatives would allow her to quell the so-called euroskeptics in her parliamentary ranks.

The Labour Party campaigned against Brexit in the referendum but now says the result must be honoured, and is aiming for a “close new relationship with the EU” with workers’ rights protected.

The results are still trickling in, but it’s now clear that no party will have a clear majority of 326 to form the next government.

“If. the Conservative Party has won the most seats and probably the most votes then it will be incumbent on us to ensure that we have that period of stability and that is exactly what we will do”.

“It was a self-inflicted error, a self-inflicted wound and it was something that was likely born out of a bit of taking the British public for granted”, Brian Klaas of the London School of Economics (LSE) told AFP.

“I would have thought that’s enough to go, and make way for a government that will be truly representative of all of the people of this country”, he added.

Chief EU negotiator Michel Barnier tweeted that “negotiations should start when U.K.is ready”.

European Union budget commissioner Guenther Oettinger said the European Union is prepared to stick to the timetable that calls for negotiations to start in mid-June, but also said: “Without a government, there’s no negotiation”. “With a weak negotiating partner, there’s a danger that the negotiations will turn out badly for both sides”.

Seeking to capitalise on sky-high popularity ratings, she called the election a few weeks later, urging voters to give her a stronger mandate to go into Brexit talks that are expected to begin as early as June 19. “I expect more uncertainty now”.

What happens now Theresa May has lost her majority?

“At this time more than anything else, this country needs a period of stability”, May said.

The pound shed as much as three US cents at one point in hectic trade, or close to 2 percent, before steadying as the results waxed and waned.

But May’s botched announcement of a reform in funding for elderly care, a strong grassroots campaign by Corbyn and the terror attacks, which increased scrutiny of her time as interior minister, changed the game.

“Brexit negotiations should start when U.K.is ready; timetable and European Union positions are clear”, Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief negotiator, said in a Twitter posting.

May began with a presidential-style campaign focused around her own leadership qualities and her ability to implement Brexit, an issue on which Labour was divided.

The latest forecast suggests that the Conservatives are 10 seats short of an overall majority.

If the poll is proved correct, a resurgent Labour will end up with 266 seats, the Liberal Democrats with 14 and the SNP on 34.

In a blow to its hopes for another referendum on whether Scotland should leave the United Kingdom, the pro-independence Scottish National Party lost about 21 of its 54 seats.

In 2010 David Cameron‘s Conservatives formed a coalition with the Liberal Democrats, which lasted for the five year fixed-term parliament.

In domestic policy, Labour proposes raising taxes for the richest 5% of Britons, scrapping university tuition fees, investing 250 billion pounds (US$315 billion) in infrastructure plans and re-nationalising the railways and postal service.