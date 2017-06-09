Golden State one win away from National Basketball Association glory after downing Cavs again

The Warriors spent the better part of the past 72 hours re-living that to ensure it wouldn’t happen again.

Everything they wanted. Pace, physical nature, venue, support.

Kevin Durant led an 11-0 game-ending run, as the Warriors stunned the Cavaliers with a 118-113 victory and took a commanding 3-0 lead in the series. “I’ve never been in this position before, I don’t want to relax. It’s not over. This was a insane game, anything can happen”. I see nothing preventing them from going to eight to 10 straight Finals.

“Definitely tough, hurts”, he said.

James had 39 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.

“They’re a great team, but I think we’re a great team also”.

Klay Thompson added 30 points for the Warriors and Stephen Curry finished with 26 points and 13 rebounds. “We missed some shots, and they made some”. Every miss was huge, but perhaps the killer was Kyle Korver missing a corner 3-pointer off a James feed with 52.5 seconds remaining.

Irving bounced back from a rough Game 2 with 38 points, including a couple of dazzling layups where he juked around multiple Warriors.

Then there are two made free throws with 12 seconds left to make it a 116-113 advantage.

“It was a great stop”, Durant said. “It always starts on the defensive side with us. We’ve got one more to go”.

Asked if he thought the Warriors had taken the best shot Cleveland had to give, James said, “It’s so hard to say, but for me personally, I gave everything I had, so win, lose or draw you live with the results”. I mean, at least we got a close game, right? “We missed shots”, he said. I had some really good looks.

Durant pushed the rebound into the frontcourt and, without hesitation, pulled up for a deep transition 3.

With the Warriors out on the run and Durant having a full head of steam, the former MVP had a couple of options – drive it to the hoop or take the risk and go for the lead.

“I believe in our guys”, Kerr said. I saw Abdul-Jabbar play in person 20 times during the height of his career with the Milwaukee Bucks and in his early days with the Lakers, and he was an unstoppable force on both ends of the court. We’re not going to change our game because of who we’re playing. The Cavaliers had two chances to score on the next trip but Irving’s driving layup rimmed out and James misfired on a turnaround fadeaway jumper.

He’s just going up against a better team.

The Cavs had a plus-minus of plus-seven in the 46 minutes James played and were minus-12 in the two minutes he rested. The Cavs lead got as big as six, but Thompson, looking like he was on his way to another 41-point game like his Western Conference final series-saving performance a year ago against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Warriors trailed by six with three minutes left before Durant, who signed with Golden State last summer to win a championship, brought them back, scoring 14 in the fourth. But appearances can be so deceiving.