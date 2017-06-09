Golden State Warriors get past Cleveland Cavaliers again in NBA Finals

J.R. Smith is one NBA player who walks to the beat of his own drum and that was never more evident than following the Cleveland Cavaliers’ heartbreaking loss in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. maybe.

The Warriors, already on the longest playoff win streak in NBA history, set the North American sports playoff win streak mark with their 15th consecutive triumph, moving past the National Hockey League (NHL) Pittsburgh Penguins’ 14-game run from the 1992 and 1993 Stanley Cup playoffs.

If they can win game four, the Warriors will become the first team in history to go through an entire National Basketball Association post-season without dropping a game.

Golden State Warriors’ Stephen Curry, left, and Kevin Durant talk in the final moments against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 3 of basketball’s NBA Finals in Cleveland, Wednesday, June 7, 2017.

The thrilling back-and-forth affair was the first close game of the finals, but the Cavaliers will now have to do what no National Basketball Association team has ever done in the playoffs, win four straight games after going down 0-3 in a series.

Despite huge performances from LeBron James (39 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists) and Kyrie Irving (38 points), the Cavs were downed at Quicken Loans Arena.

Curry hit a layup and after both James and Irving missed for the Cavs, Durant dropped his 3 – a shot that could be the one most remembered in this magnificent run by the Warriors.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said that Durant has played with goal throughout the series. To see that go in, that was liberating, man. “We’ve got one more to go”.

“Just the combination of offense and defense, the talent that they’ve been able to amass, it puts them in position where this is a dynasty to me”, ABC analyst Jeff Van Gundy said before the NBA Finals. Curry, who has benefited more than any other player by Durant’s arrival and is healthy in these NBA Finals, added 13 rebounds and six assists. Point guard Kyrie Irving added 39 points, though he missed all seven of his three-point shots. Then after Kyle Korver missed a 3-pointer, Durant calmly came up the floor staring down James, the greatest player in the National Basketball Association, and pulled up without hesitation. For the first time all series, Cleveland took a lead after the opening quarter. “I would be much smarter than that to tweet that at literally 12:04, right after the game”.

That roster would give these Warriors a chance against any great team from the past – and gives most of their opponents no chance against them. They’re a juggernaut of a team, do a great job of spacing out the floor, keeping a high tempo, and just made some big-time plays down the stretch. He played in 23 for Miami. G Deron Williams has missed each of his 11 shots in the series.