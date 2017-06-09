Golden State Warriors move one win away from record

It is three minutes that will haunt LeBron and his teammates all summer. Second, because of the extra minutes he’s on the court and the insane workload at both ends, LeBron is wearing down in the second half.

“I’ve been working on that shot my whole life”, said Durant, who has averaged 34 points through the first three games of the series. “I played against some great teams, but I don’t think no team has had this type of firepower”, James said after Wednesday’s loss.

Game 3 of the 2017 NBA Finals – the Golden State Warriors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 118-113 in an instant classic – delivered a 13.4 metered market rating on ABC, according to Nielsen. They can complete the first undefeated postseason on Friday. “We haven’t talked about it once, but [Friday] before the tip if winning a championship comes with going 16-0, we’ll mention it”, Thompson said.

Kevin Durant proved to be the difference yet again as he landed a haymaker on the Cavaliers with 45.8 seconds to go. Quietly, he is having one of the great playoff runs in National Basketball Association history.

The four-time NBA Most Valuable Player laid on the floor several seconds before being helped up and made a driving layup shortly after.

And he continues to do his best work late.

In sports, most professional coaches will tell their players to win the big moments. “I gave everything I had”.

Durant, seeking his first career title after joining the Warriors from Oklahoma City last July, and Curry scored on drives to the hoop to pull Golden State within two.

They look ready to play for many more. With under a minute left and Cleveland leading 113-111, the game was in LeBron’s hands. Many times he would have, but Jordan also fed Steve Kerr in the 1997 Finals for the last shot that won the series.

However, Green apparently didn’t share what he said to Durant in that phone call. “Fatigue will play a role”.

In fact, LeBron’s production has decreased in every quarter in the three games. He’s shooting just 36 percent in the fourth quarter. In Game 3 they were that much better and still came down on the wrong side of a five-point loss.

Kevin Durant (left) shoots the defining three-pointer over LeBron James.

There is nothing to suggest that Cleveland can avoid the sweep.

But Golden State with Durant is on another level than the teams Cleveland roughed up in the Eastern Conference, and the Cavs just couldn’t hold them down long enough. Besides, J.R. Smith and Kyle Korver combined to drop 24, so Love’s off night wasn’t a killer.

Cleveland nearly had this one, and they probably should have won.

Golden State’s last four-game losing streak was more than four years ago. They are 30-1 over their last 31 games including the playoffs. And even then, they fell short. James and Irving gave it their best shot, but the Cavaliers are running out of bullets.

“We thought we were going to win”, James said. “Not the end all if we don’t, but it would be an unbelievable feat if we did”.