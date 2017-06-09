Golden State Warriors’ road win means free tacos next week

If you’re a sports fan or not, what makes the game important is that it became a road victory for Golden State.

During the NBA Finals last night, the Golden State Warriors stole Game Three from the Cleveland Cavaliers while in Cleveland. Here’s the gist of it: If the away team wins or “steals” a game during the Finals, we all win free Doritos Locos Tacos.

Taco lovers rejoice! Taco Bell’s “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” promotion for the 2017 NBA Finals is finally about to pay off.

The Warriors have stolen a road win in the #NBAFinals. As part of the fast food chain’s “Steal a Game, Steal a Taco” promotion, patrons will be eligible for one free Doritos Locos Taco between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13.

You can get yourself a free taco between 2 and 6 p.m.at any Taco Bell.

Taco Bell has been known for a similar taco giveaway during the National Basketball Association finals in 2016.