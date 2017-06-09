Golden State Warriors take 3-0 Finals lead against Cleveland Cavaliers

Durant is averaging 34 points in this series and scored 14 points in the fourth quarter of Game 3 – a 118-113 win for the Warriors in which they trailed by six with three minutes left.

So with the Cavs down 3-0 to Warriors in the NBA Finals, and the quest on to find who is to blame for the deficit, I ask, why does anyone have to be to blame? Not after getting this close, not after enduring so much criticism for leaving Oklahoma City and not with a chance to put the Cavaliers in an insurmountable hole.

He’s just going up against a better team.

They will make the first unbeaten play-off run in National Basketball Association history with a victory in game four on Friday in Cleveland.

James, who left Cleveland in 2010 to join All-Stars Chris Bosh and Dwyane Wade in Miami, said he doesn’t begrudge the Warriors for signing Kevin Durant and adding him to a roster that already had Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Do that, and they’ll have a real claim to being the greatest team ever.

Some people may argue their greatness, but James won’t. “He’s earned it. He’s been in this league for a long time, and he’s, I think, at the top of his game at the biggest time”. “I think it’s just part of my calling to just go against teams in the midst of a dynasty”, James said.

The NBA’s best postseason run is the 15-1 mark of the 2001 Lakers, while the 1983 Philadelphia 76ers went 12-1.

Irving was short on a three at the other end.

It would be Curry’s second championship. But history turned to infamy when they blew a 3-1 lead to the Cavaliers, the biggest collapse in NBA Finals history.

“We’re very confident. With a 3-0 lead, you should be confident”. “Down the stretch, he made plays for us”.

“We want to play fast; we don’t want to play in a hurry”, Lue said.

If not for their meltdown previous year, the Warriors, whose record-setting 73-win season got lost in the Finals aftermath, would be looking for a third straight crown. But now that we’re in this situation, why not take care of business and finish the job.

Perhaps this was the best the Cavaliers could muster, with the home crowd roaring, the pace playing to their favor and the team holding serve for 46 minutes. They’re one win away from the NBA’s first 16-0 postseason. “I didn’t talk to these guys when I made my decision and say we better make it to the Finals and be up in the series around this time, this exact date, or I’m not coming”.

Curry hit a layup and after both James and Irving missed for the Cavs, Durant dropped his 3 – a shot that could be the one most remembered in this magnificent run by the Warriors. Durant is the Finals MVP, without a doubt. Should the Warriors stay healthy and together – and it would cost them enormously in salaries and taxes – they should be a title threat every year.

They look ready to play for many more. “And obviously this team is built to be able to do that with the talent that they have”, said James. “They have their youth, they have their health”. If I become an owner, I’m going to try to sign everybody.

“If we win the championship, I’m like 99 percent sure we don’t get him”, Green said.