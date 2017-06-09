Google Celebrates Champions Trophy 2017 with an interactive game

It did not do so at The Oval on Tuesday when, in their final warm-up match, Bangladesh collapsed to 22 for six on the way to 84 all out and a 240-run hammering by India.

“What’s important in England is to hit the seam well”.

However, Mortaza added: “But we know that we are also a better side; that we are a very improving side”.

The India all-rounder was playing his first match away from home and he responded with an aggressive knock.

“Pakistan and India will be a good game for fans and players – both the teams would do their best to perform in the game”.

“I am really impressed with Bhuvneshwar and Bumrah’s bowling in worldwide cricket, especially in one-dayers.as well as, for that matter, Shami and Umesh”.

In a latest video shared by the official Twitter handle of the Board of Control for Cricket in Indian (BCCI), Dhoni is seen throwing the ball with the help of the speedarm ball thrower. He has got the most lovely seam position I have ever seen in global cricket.

Twice has Edgbaston staged the rivalry, both at ICC Champions Trophy, with a victory for each. “But it gets very hard”, Kohli said after the match. Because, as good as Bairstow is, Roy is a match-winner, a destroyer that can take absolutely any bowling lineup apart and set the game up for England.

The Indian team is heading as favorites to defend their title.

“I am pretty confident that India will go in as the favourites and come out with flying colours”, he added.

Group A has Australia, NZ, England, Bangladesh, while Group B has India, South Africa, Sri Lanka, Pakistan.

While Pakistan hold a 2-1 lead over their fierce rivals and neighbours in the Champions Trophy, it is India who have won 10 out of the 11 contests at the World Cup and World T20 tournaments between the two sides. They, however, faced off in the shortest version of the game during last year’s ICC World T20 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Internally, it will have to deal with the inevitable pressures that an India-Pakistan match demands.

England had their own last-minute hitch too, stumbling to 20 for six in five overs and eventually losing by seven wickets to South Africa in their final Royal London Series match at Lord’s on Monday.

The eighth edition of the tournament will get started with England taking on Bangladesh at the Oval today. Qualifying for the eight-team ICC showpiece event is in itself a minor triumph for Bangladesh, but an ambitious side that has gone from strength to strength in the last two years will be eager to leave their previous modus operandi in the tournament behind.