The Pixel and Pixel XL are Google’s two mobile devices that have the two-toned look on the rear part that comes along with a matte finish.

According to the listing of Google Pixel XL 2 on GFXBench, it is fueled by Snapdragon 835 chipset that clocks at 2.35 GHz along with Adreno 540 graphics.

The available data say about the presence in the new Google Pixel 2 her only edge-to-edge screen, but also a completely new flagship Qualcomm processor 836, has not yet been announced, resolution support Quad HD, USB port, and Google Android OS 8, code-named O. the Main camera smartphone received matrix at 16 and 8 megapixels, and that is all the information about this unit, available in free access. The internal storage is listed at 100 GB, though this metric is often wrong in benchmark tests, so what we’re looking at is most probably 128 GB instead.

That said, while the Pixel and Pixel XL have relatively longer support lifespan than a lot of other Android phones, ask any iPhone owner what they think of a phone released previous year already hitting a wall with software support, and they might not be as pleased. The Pixel XL 2 might have a 5.6-inch QHD display with a resolution of 2560 x 1312 pixels. On the front, listing is showing that XL 2 have a 7 MP shooter and it can also record 4K video. Let’s hope that Google and HTC have managed to trim those huge bezels somewhat and will deliver this bigger screen while keeping the handset’s overall footprint the same as the first Pixel XL. The Pixel 2 and Pixel XL 2 are now known with codenames- walleye and muskie respectively.

Currently, it is showing that it is running on Android 7.1.1 but we are sure that it will ship with Android 8.0. It also carries support for NFC connectivity. Speculations have it that it won’t be featuring a 3.5mm audio jack. Google may however launch the smartphone in other storage variants too.