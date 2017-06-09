Gov. Carney adds First State to US Climate Alliance

US President Donald Trump pulled out of the Paris climate accord on Friday.

It signals that America’s hard-fought progress on climate issues won’t be so easily dismantled just because climate deniers and fossil fuel industry allies hold the top seats in the USA government, observers said.

The governors of four New England states – including two Republicans – are joining a bipartisan coalition of states committed to meeting the goals of the Paris Climate Agreement.

Bloomberg, who’s a United Nations envoy on climate, added: “Americans will honor and fulfill the Paris Agreement by leading from the bottom up – and there isn’t anything Washington can do to stop us“.

Scott Pruitt, the head of the Environmental Protection Agency who is a well-known climate skeptic, said on Fox News that “the president has indicated that the climate changes“.

When the New York Times asked him about the issue in November Trump acknowledged “some connectivity” between human activity and climate change but didn’t really specify what that meant.

Kerry invoked his successor as secretary of state, who also opposed the US pulling out of the accord.

He said the U.S. would stop implementing measures to meet its commitments under the agreement to cut emissions by 26-28% on 2005 levels by 2025, and end funding for poor countries to cope with climate change. The global agreement, reached previous year by 195 countries, aims to reduce the greenhouse gases emissions that are driving climate change.

As the Mayor of Pittsburgh, I can assure you that we will follow the guidelines of the Paris Agreement for our people, our economy & future.

Announcing his decision to withdraw from the Paris deal, Trump had alleged that India and China have been left accountable in the agreement.

Noting that the USA has significant steps to reduce its Carbon dioxide footprint to levels of the pre-1990s, Pruitt said this was achieved largely because of technology, hydraulic fracturing and horizontal drilling, that has allowed a conversion to and natural gas and the generation of electricity.