Governor Cuomo Announces Plan To Protect Obamacare

Details of Cuomo’s pre-emptive strike against efforts by Republicans in Congress to repeal and replace Obamacare were reported by the New York Times.

They questioned whether it would be legal to block insurers from the state’s Medicaid program and suggested Cuomo’s announcement could stand to add even more uncertainty to the health care situation emanating from Washington. She says, “We rely on Medicaid to come in and help us take him to do things, help him learn better coping skills”. “According to the Illinois Health and Hospital Association (IHA), which opposes the bill, Illinois would lose $40 billion in federal Medicaid funding over the next ten years”.

A January report by the Congressional Research Service shows CT received $150.7 million in additional core grant funding from 2011 to 2016 by opting into the Affordable Care Act Medicaid expansion program along with 30 other states. The AHCA also cuts 25-percent out of the Medicaid program which would result in a massive cost shift to states. “You will see more states expanding their managed-care populations to more hard populations”. Many of those who do have coverage would see steep increases in premiums well before then. When Vice President Pence was governor of IN, he insisted on including monthly payments as a condition for expanding Medicaid, based on the belief that they promote personal responsibility when enrollees have more “skin IN the game”, a time-worn GOP concept that just sets up financial barriers to care for lower-income people.

That would increase the state’s costs by 227 percent in 2021 over current levels, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a progressive research group in Washington. “A per capita cap could accelerate the trend of managed care”, he said. As National Nurses United Executive Director RoseAnn DeMoro put it, Republicans are essentially proposing “a 21st Century version of ‘Lord of the Flies'”.

The state also will require insurers to cover contraceptive drugs and devices without charging co-pays or deductibles. In federal fiscal 2016, total Medicaid spending reached $548 billion, with almost half of all spending flowing through Medicaid managed-care plans.

Never has it been so clear that single-payer, universal health care is the answer to our health care crisis. Nationally, Medicaid plans’ operating margins average average around 2%. “I wouldn’t want to necessarily rush it, but it’s hard to think it’s necessarily going to go beyond July”.

On 8 June 2017, ThinkProgress posted a story with the headline “While you focus on Comey, Senate Republicans are launching an audacious plan to pass Trumpcare”. “It’s a devil in the details conversation”. Mandle added, “Because federal funding would be reduced, there will be less money for our most vulnerable populations”. But in some states, health insurers have been satisfied to remain in the exchanges.

All of West Virginia’s representatives voted for the House Bill.