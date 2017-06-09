Grandma stabbed her daughter, granddaughters, police say

This undated photo provided by the Colton Police Department shows Nicole Darrington Clark, 43.

Her sister, LaShunda Clark, and father, Samuel Clark, said they were concerned about her after her release but said she had seemed to improve before becoming distraught past year when she was separated from her special-needs son, now 5.

Police are searching for a grandmother who is wanted in connection with the stabbing death of her 18-month-old granddaughter in Colton, Calif., authorities confirm.

Nicole Darrington-Clark, 43, is believed to have stabbed her relatives about 9:10 a.m. Monday in an apartment complex along the 1400 block of East Santo Antonio Drive.

O’Neal said Darrington-Clark was released from the hospital a few years ago.

The toddler died of her injuries.

Dr. Elyn Saks, a professor at the University of Southern California, says making that ruling requires the person to understand right and wrong and prove they are not a danger to themselves or others.

The Colton Police Department has posted a tweet saying Nicole Darrington-Clark was taken into custody early Tuesday.

“We don’t know what triggered this event”, Mendez told the LA Times. A spokesman at the California Department of State Hospitals said officials can’t comment on individual cases. Once she took off, he ran upstairs and found the 18-month-old dead on the couch and the bloodied and terrified 5-year-old hiding in a closet.

A San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy spotted a vehicle parked at Ninth Street and Waterman Avenue in San Bernardino, according to Colton police.

“This is one of the greatest sadnesses I’ve ever encountered in my 40-year career”, he said Tuesday. He sent her to a state mental hospital for 34 years to life, with progress reports required every six months.

Colton, Calif., police investigate the scene where a 6-month-old baby was killed and her sister and mother were hospitalized in critical condition after a stabbing attack at their apartment in Colton Monday, June 5, 2017.

Her daughter and a second granddaughter were also injured in the stabbing.

Darrington Clark should be considered armed and unsafe and may be driving a black Hyundai Sonata, police said. Police did not immediately reply to a message seeking answers to those questions.

Neighbor Patty Williams told The Press-Enterprise that the wounded woman had been “stabbed everywhere”.

After the stabbing occurred, Clark fled the scene and the mother of the two children called 911 for help.

Neither child was seriously injured.

Darrington-Clark had been held in a mental institution, but was released in 2010, KTLA reported. “I said ‘what happened?’ She said, ‘my mom grabbed me and started stabbing”.